S'poreans should 'support & back' Joseph Schooling & Amanda Lim: Shanmugam

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has called for Singaporeans to give national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim their "support and backing" in the wake of revelations that the pair had consumed cannabis.

"These swimmers have worked hard, given much," wrote Shanmugam in an Aug. 31 Facebook post.

"They brought glory to Singapore."

The minister noted Schooling's historic achievement of winning an Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, against the likes of Michael Phelps.

"I would never forget him lining up against legends," wrote Shanmugam, "and he beat them all."

Shanmugam also said that both Schooling and Lim had been "treated in the same way" as others.

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonder things these two young people have done."

Background

On Aug. 30, news broke that Schooling — despite testing negative for controlled drugs — had confessed to consuming cannabis overseas in May 2022, when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games.

He will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months.

Lim was issued a stern warning by the Central Narcotics Bureau under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Top image from K Shanmugam's Facebook page and Singapore Swimming Association's Facebook page