Heavy jam expected at S'pore-JB Causeway for Sep. school holiday: ICA

The September holidays are just around the corner, and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is expecting traffic delays through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints during this period.

From Sep. 2 to Sep. 11

In a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 31), ICA said that heavy traffic is expected at both checkpoints from Sep. 2 to Sep. 11.

Travellers should expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

"We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," ICA said.

At the peak of the September school holiday in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, ICA said that travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait up to one-and-a-half hours before they cleared immigration.

ICA advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid these following peak hours from Sep. 2 to Sep. 11:

Travellers departing via Woodlands Checkpoint may also wish to note that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has been conducting upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since Jun. 6.

During this period, booths undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

Traffic flow returning to pre-Covid times

According to ICA, traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints is gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 volume.

More than 313,000 travellers cleared both checkpoints per day over the recent weekend (Aug. 26 to Aug. 28).

This has surpassed the last highest weekend travel volume recorded during the National Day holiday (302,000 per day), as well as the June school holiday (278,000 per day), Vesak Day (224,000 per day) and Good Friday (149,000 per day) weekends.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Motorists can also get updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcast on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Top image by Jeffrey Sng via Google Maps.