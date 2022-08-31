Sentosa extends free entry promotion again till Dec. 31, 2022

Sentosa is once again, extending its free entry promotion.

This time, it's till Dec. 31, 2022.

Sixth time

It's the sixth time the resort island is extending its free entry promotion.

Previously, free entry into Sentosa was granted till Sep. 30, 2022.

If you're looking to make use of the promo, take note that you can enter Sentosa for free via the following modes:

Sentosa Express

Guests with EZ-Link cards can simply tap and enter for free.

Guests without EZ-Link cards will have to approach a service ambassador to request for free entry.

The Sentosa Express operates from 7am to 12am daily.

Driving in

All vehicles with a locally registered IU will be able to drive in for free.

Vehicles with a non-locally registered IU can drive in by tapping or inserting their Autopass Card on the card reader at the booth to enter for free.

However, there is no entry allowed for motorcycles.

According to Sentosa's website, there is also free island admission for all BlueSG members who enter the resort island in BlueSG's cars. BlueSG rental charges will still apply.

Walk or cycle

Alternatively, visitors can also walk or cycle into Sentosa for free, as part of the island's normal admission rules (i.e. via the Sentosa Boardwalk).

Top images via Sentosa's Facebook