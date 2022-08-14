Used car bought just 10 days ago for S$70,000 catches fire outside Old Airport Road Food Centre

A second-hand car caught fire at the open-air carpark outside Old Airport Road Food Centre on Aug. 12.

Videos posted to Facebook showed the engine compartment of a black Honda engulfed in flames and emitting thick plumes of smoke.

At least three SCDF personnel, as well as officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), were spotted on the scene.

The car's engine compartment was later seen to have been completely burnt through.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that the fire had happened on Aug. 12 at around 3:15pm, at 51 Old Airport Road.

SCDF added that the fire had involved the car's engine compartment and was quickly extinguished using one hosereel.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Owner had car for just 10 days

According to Chinese Daily Shin Min Daily News, Xie, 52, the owner of the black Honda, had purchased the secondhand car just 10 days ago.

Xie had emerged from a meal at the Old Airport Road Food Centre to find smoke emitting from his car in the open-air parking lot.

He told Shin Min reporters that he had no clue how the fire had started and felt immensely frustrated and helpless about the situation.

According to Xie, he had just bought the car on Aug. 3, and there had not appeared to be any problems with the car before the incident happened.

Xie added that the car had been used by the previous owner for five years before being handed off to the car dealer.

He had spent S$70,000 to purchase the secondhand car.

Xie also shared that he had left the country just a few days after purchasing the car and had barely used it.

