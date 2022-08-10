S'pore Democratic Party targets Sembawang in next General Election

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) aims to compete in the Group Representation Constituency (GRC) of Sembawang at the next general election, whenever that may be.

Party chairman Paul Tambyah revealed this to reporters after a National Day walkabout which ended in Kampung Admiralty, CNA reported on Aug. 10.

Kampung Admiralty is located in Sembawang GRC.

Tambyah said that many people in the area "still remember" the SDP, and they have been quite welcoming.

CNA reported that the SDP, including Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan, visited five other constituencies which it contested in 2020, including:

Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC)

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Bukit Panjang SMC

Yuhua SMC

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

Sembawang's electoral history

Sembawang was a walkover victory for the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) in 2001. The SDP contested the GRC in both the 2006 and 2011 general elections.

However, it was the National Solidarity Party who contested Sembawang in the 2015 and 2020 general elections.

In the most recent election, a PAP team helmed by the current Health Minister Ong Ye Kung with Poh Li San, Mariam Jaafar, Lim Wee Kiak and Vikram Nair defeated an NSP team of Ng Chung Hon, Sathin S/O Ravindran, Sebastian Teo, Yadzeth Bin Hairis and Yeo Tiong Boon by around 67 to 33 per cent of the vote.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

Mothership has contacted NSP for comment.

Top image from SDP's Facebook page.