Scoot relaunches flights from S'pore to Hokkaido from Nov. 1, 2022

Finally.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

Scoot has launched ticket sales of flights to Hokkaido from Singapore.

The ticket sales will be for travel from November 2022.

Scoot will also be mounting seasonal non-stop Singapore-Hokkaido flights from November 2022 to February 2023.

The launch marks the resumption of all pre-pandemic destinations to Japan with daily flights to Hokkaido from November, four times weekly flights to Osaka from September (stepping up to daily from November), and daily flights to Tokyo.

Here's a nifty table for the November flights.

A quick check on Scoot's website shows that tickets from Singapore to Hokkaido start from S$370 while tickets from Hokkaido to Singapore start from S$244.50.

Here are Scoot's current flights to Japan.

Photo by Yuri Shirota on Unsplash and Scoot

