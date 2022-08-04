Man, 21, allegedly attacks man, 20, with scissors in Serangoon, takes woman, 21, with him to Punggol

The police arrested a 21-year-old man on Aug. 3 after he allegedly attacked another man with a pair of scissors.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on the day of the arrest that they responded to the alleged case of assault at Serangoon Avenue 4 at about 8.29pm on Aug. 2, CNA reported.

A 20-year-old man suffered multiple injuries in the incident.

He was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

Alleged attacker fled the scene

Before police arrived, the suspected attacker fled the scene in a vehicle with a 21-year-old woman.

However, the alleged attacker's identity was quickly established with the help of images from police cameras.

Officers from SPF's Ang Mo Kio Division found the vehicle abandoned at a multi-storey car park at Northshore Drive in Punggol.

Officers from the K-9 unit of the Special Operations Command also searched for the couple in Punggol.

Couple found at back of lorry

The couple was eventually found hiding at the back of a lorry parked along Punggol 17th Avenue, the police said.

The suspect was arrested within five hours of the alleged attack.

The woman who was with him was also found to have suffered multiple injuries.

She was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

Both victims are in a stable condition

Victims know each other

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims are known to each other, the police said.

The suspect is also known to the woman with him and the assault allegedly arose from a past incident of dispute, the police added.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had used a pair of scissors in both attacks.

The suspect will be charged in court on Aug. 4 for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

Those convicted of the offence face up to seven years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force