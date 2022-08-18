Video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing with friends divides Internet

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has come under criticism after a video of her dancing at a party went viral on Aug. 18.

However, some have defended her, saying there was nothing wrong with having fun.

According to News AU, the 36-year-old was seen dancing in a video which was supposedly shared on Instagram.

Marin was also seen drinking with people identified as Finnish celebrities, such as Alma, a singer, Tinni Wikström, a TV host, a YouTuber and even a Member of Parliament from Marin's party, according to the Iltalehti Newspaper.

Iltalehti could not confirm when exactly the video was taken.

The Daily Beast claimed that the video was taken sometime during the previous weekend.

You can see the video below:

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Some Twitter users have criticised the PM:

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool... maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8 — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) August 17, 2022

But others were nonplussed, saying she did nothing wrong:

So the prime minister of Finland is cool and has friends and gets invited to parties and some people are mad about it? — Basel Musharbash (@musharbash_b) August 18, 2022

Previous criticism

This is not the first time Marin has been involved in controversy.

In December 2021, Marin apologised for going to a club after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

She was initially told she did not need to isolate as she was fully vaccinated, but missed a later text that advised her to do so.

She subsequently tested negative after reading the text.

In July 2022, a photo of her wearing a leather jacket to attend a music festival similarly went viral, resulting in complaints and praise.

Marin has also been a fierce critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland borders Russia and has long resisted joining NATO in order not to antagonise its larger neighbour.

I strongly condemn the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine. The attack is a grave breach of international law and threatens the life of numerous civilians. Finland expresses its solid support to Ukraine and Ukrainians and we are looking for ways to increase this support. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) February 24, 2022

However, following the invasion, Marin and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson led their countries to join the alliance in a generational move.

Discussing Europe's dependence on energy from Russian sources, Marin said the EU could do more to help end the war.

According to the Helsinki Times in April 2022, Marin said:

"We’re well aware that Germany is very reliant on gas imported from Russia. We have to put our heads together to figure out how we can help Germany to wean itself off gas as soon as possible." “I recognise that there are all sorts of difficulties and that countries are in different positions. But still, people are dying every day in Ukraine. We have to put an end to the war. We have to be ready to make compromises in our daily lives. We have to be ready to pay a price to put an end to the war.” “Forty-five days of war is forty-five days too many. Russia’s war isn’t honourable, it’s cruel and brutal, and it must end.”

