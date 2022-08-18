Back

Video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing with friends divides Internet

Other Finnish celebrities were seen in the video.

Sulaiman Daud | August 18, 2022, 05:50 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has come under criticism after a video of her dancing at a party went viral on Aug. 18.

However, some have defended her, saying there was nothing wrong with having fun.

According to News AU, the 36-year-old was seen dancing in a video which was supposedly shared on Instagram.

Marin was also seen drinking with people identified as Finnish celebrities, such as Alma, a singer, Tinni Wikström, a TV host, a YouTuber and even a Member of Parliament from Marin's party, according to the Iltalehti Newspaper.

Iltalehti could not confirm when exactly the video was taken.

The Daily Beast claimed that the video was taken sometime during the previous weekend.

You can see the video below:

Some Twitter users have criticised the PM:

But others were nonplussed, saying she did nothing wrong:

Previous criticism

This is not the first time Marin has been involved in controversy.

In December 2021, Marin apologised for going to a club after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

She was initially told she did not need to isolate as she was fully vaccinated, but missed a later text that advised her to do so.

She subsequently tested negative after reading the text.

In July 2022, a photo of her wearing a leather jacket to attend a music festival similarly went viral, resulting in complaints and praise.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruisrock (@ruisrock)

Marin has also been a fierce critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland borders Russia and has long resisted joining NATO in order not to antagonise its larger neighbour.

However, following the invasion, Marin and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson led their countries to join the alliance in a generational move.

Discussing Europe's dependence on energy from Russian sources, Marin said the EU could do more to help end the war.

According to the Helsinki Times in April 2022, Marin said:

"We’re well aware that Germany is very reliant on gas imported from Russia. We have to put our heads together to figure out how we can help Germany to wean itself off gas as soon as possible."

“I recognise that there are all sorts of difficulties and that countries are in different positions. But still, people are dying every day in Ukraine. We have to put an end to the war. We have to be ready to make compromises in our daily lives. We have to be ready to pay a price to put an end to the war.”

“Forty-five days of war is forty-five days too many. Russia’s war isn’t honourable, it’s cruel and brutal, and it must end.”

Related stories:

Top image from Sanna Marin's Facebook and Visegrad 24 Twitter.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.