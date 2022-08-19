New Sang Nila Utama Road in Bidadari to partially open on Sep. 25

The new 250m Sang Nila Utama Road will partially open to traffic from Sep. 25, 8am, with one lane in each direction, according to a press release from the Housing Development Board (HDB).

The road connects Mount Vernon Lane to Mount Vernon Road in the new Bidadari estate.

The road is expected to open fully in the first half of 2024, with two lanes in each direction.

Motorists travelling to and from Upper Aljunied Road to Mount Vernon Road are advised to use the route along the new Sang Nila Utama Road as Vernon Park Road will be removed.

Barricades, diversion signs and traffic controllers will be deployed to guide motorists.

Why is there a Sang Nila Utama Road?

The decision to have a Sang Nila Utama Road was made in 2019 by the Ministry of National Development and the Street and Building Names Board in tribute to the contributions of Sang Nila Utama.

The road lies next to the site of the former Sang Nila Utama Secondary School, one of the first two Malay-medium secondary schools in Singapore.

To preserve the heritage and memories at Bidadari, the former Upper Aljunied Road has been pedestrianised to become part of the new Heritage Walk.

The 700m Heritage Walk includes a Sang Nila Utama Boulevard too.

Read more about the Bidadari estate development via Minister for National Development Desmond Lee's post:

