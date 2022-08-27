SAFRA Swim For Hope returns with NS55km individual & 250km team categories

Your next opportunity to get fit for a good cause is just around the corner with this year’s edition of Swim For Hope.

SAFRA’s iconic annual charity event sees participants clocking up kilometres in the pool to raise money for beneficiaries including:

President’s Challenge

Rainbow Centre

SAF Care Fund

Singapore Swimming Association

Special Olympics Singapore

Swim For Hope 2022 held as hybrid event

Swim For Hope 2022 will be held as a hybrid event — you can do your swim at your own location and time before logging it online.

And if you enjoy the fanfare and energy of big events, complete your last kilometre at selected SAFRA Clubs in October.

The proceeds will go towards helping children with special needs, less fortunate families, and servicemen disabled due to service.

Three main categories

There are three main categories available:

Parent-and-Child (Families-for-Life) Category Open Individual Category Team Category

Each category has a variety of distances to choose from, so swimmers of all capabilities and fitness levels can participate.

The team category is another new feature at this year’s event, meaning you can sign up to swim the distances with your friends or colleagues.

Longer distances to commemorate NS55

Those who really want to challenge themselves can take on the NS55km swim as individuals, or the 250km as a group; these distances are included in Swim For Hope 2022 in commemoration of SAFRA’s 50th anniversary and 55 years of National Service.

Completing these distances will earn you a special red finisher t-shirt as well:

SAFRA is hoping to raise S$500,000 for their beneficiaries this year, and apart from their registration fees, participants can help contribute to this target by running fundraising campaigns whereby they encourage their friends and family to support their efforts through donations.

Registration for Swim For Hope 2022 is open until Sep. 30 while swims can be carried out from Sep. 1 until Oct. 30, 2022. The cut off time for participants to submit their swim record is at 4:30pm on Oct. 30.

You can get more information and sign up here.

Writing this SAFRA-sponsored article got the writer ready to dive into the pool.

Top image by SAFRA, taken at Swim For Hope 2018