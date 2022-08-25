Back

Rosmah says Najib is adapting well in jail

She's also facing corruption charges.

Kayla Wong | August 25, 2022, 06:09 PM

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of convicted felon Najib Razak, who was Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018, arrived in court to show her support.

Rosmah hopes Najib can be released earlier

According to The Star, Rosmah arrived at the KL Court Complex in a black Proton Perdana at 12:22pm.

Najib had arrived earlier at 8:26am for another 1MDB trial involving allegations of RM2.28 billion (S$712 million) being transferred to his personal account.

It was the disgraced former prime minister's first public appearance after he was sent to jail on Tuesday (Aug. 23) following his failed final appeal before the Federal Court.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao outside the court, Rosmah said Najib is "adapting well" in jail, and added that she hopes he can be released earlier.

"As a wife, I'm now the head of the household. On behalf of my children, I hope Najib can get out as soon as possible," she said.

Rosmah is also facing corruption charges in an unrelated case.

She is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$58.2 million) and two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM6.5 million (S$2 million) as a reward for helping a company secure a solar energy project, Bernama reported.

If found guilty, she could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined at least five times the amount stated in the charges, Reuters.

No special treatment for Najib

The Malaysia Prison Department previously said on Aug. 24 that Najib will not receive special treatment in prison, following widespread circulation of a post that alleged his jail cell contains a TV and a mini-fridge.

The first prime minister in Malaysia's history to be jailed, Najib was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and fined RM210 million (S$65.3 million) after the Federal Court upheld the guilty verdict against him in the SRC case.

Top image by Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

