Back

Rosmah's' 'guilty verdict' allegedly leaked online, M'sia federal court files police report

A verdict on the corruption trial of former M'sian PM Najib Razak's wife is expected on Sep. 1.

Nigel Chua | August 29, 2022, 11:14 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A verdict on the corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is expected this week, on Sep. 1.

Ahead of the date, however, an alleged copy of the judgment finding Rosmah to be guilty has been leaked and uploaded onto the news blog Malaysia Today on Aug. 26.

Rosmah is accused of taking bribes and faces three counts of corruption linked to a RM1.25 billion solar energy project involving rural schools in Sarawak.

Guilty "verdict"

The leaked document appeared to be put together from photographs of a printed copy.

It also says it was prepared for YA Tuan Mohamed Zaini bin Mazlan, a high court judge.

The "conclusion" section of the 71-page document appears to deem Rosmah guilty of her offences, as it states the opinion that the elements of the offences she allegedly committed were "fulfilled by the prosecution on a standard beyond reasonable doubt", and that "the accused had made bare denials unsupported by any evidences".

Malaysia police say leaked document not the verdict

The chief registrar's office of the apex Federal Court in Malaysia said it has lodged a police report over the alleged leak, according to Free Malaysia Today.

It said in a statement that the alleged leak was a deliberate attempt to compromise the integrity of the court’s operation, and its administration of justice.

Since then, police in Malaysia have denied allegations that the leaked document is a draft of the verdict, according to Malay Mail.

Instead, a police spokesperson said it was a confidential internal report prepared by a research team in Kuala Lumpur's High Court.

“According to the complainant, the document will be amended based on new research findings and further studies and is not a verdict,” the police spokesperson said.

The leak is reportedly being investigated under multiple Malaysian laws, said the police spokesperson.

The High Court in Malaysia previously announced that its judgment on Rosmah's case would be delivered on Sep. 1, reported Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times.

Najib's case

Najib commenced a 12-year prison term on Aug. 23.

He was convicted in 2020 of seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.7 million) of funds belonging to then 1MDB subsidiary SRC International, and failed in his appeal.

Related stories

Top photo via Sadiq Asyraf/Getty Images and Malaysia Today

Another S'pore car seen pumping cheap Ron95 petrol in Johor 4 months after practice slammed

Again.

August 29, 2022, 12:07 PM

20 old public buses to be turned into guest rooms at new Changi Village resort opening in 2023

Bussin resort.

August 29, 2022, 12:49 AM

Parents of baby with dwarfism claim S’pore kindergarten rejected him after learning of his condition

His parents are still in the midst of raising funds for his medication.

August 28, 2022, 08:55 PM

Advertising guru Pat Law: Repeal of 377A a move forward, opens doors for future LGBTQ+ folks to come out

Pat Law realised that she liked girls when she was 15. She reflects on how she came out to her mum and how it taught her that with the repeal of 377A, change can happen, but over time.

August 28, 2022, 07:45 PM

Woman barged into Jewel Changi store, smashed items & dragged manager out by her hair

Traumatising.

August 28, 2022, 06:50 PM

15 years in the making: ‘accidental activist’ Alan Seah's long journey to the repeal of 377A

Seah has been a driving force behind some of Singapore's most prominent LGBTQ+ movements.

August 28, 2022, 06:48 PM

The Original Vadai opens new outlet at Geylang Serai market

Yum.

August 28, 2022, 06:42 PM

S'pore couple burgled of newly bought Rolex watches on last day of Europe honeymoon

Oh no.

August 28, 2022, 06:32 PM

Car suspended over drain along Admiralty Road after road accident

A person sustained minor injuries.

August 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

More than 8 juvenile sharks found dead in S'pore waters

All of the sharks had damage to the gill area.

August 28, 2022, 03:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.