Red Lions performing free-fall jumps at Bishan & Ghim Moh on Aug. 7, 2022

Fasiha Nazren | August 06, 2022, 02:52 PM

One of the highlights of the National Day Parade (NDP) is the Red Lions.

Apart from performing free-fall jumps during the parade itself, the SAF parachute team will also be doing free-fall jumps over two heartland locations on Aug. 7.

The free-fall jumps in the heartlands are free, non-ticketed events.

According to Pioneer, a total of 14 Red Lions will be landing at these sites: Seven jumpers at Bishan and seven jumpers at Ghim Moh.

Open field next to Bishan MRT station

Emcees will be on site from 8:40am.

The Red Lions will begin their jump into Bishan at around 9am.

Spectators can stand a chance to win exclusive NDP memorabilia.

Open field opposite Ghim Moh Market

Emcees will be on site from 9:10am.

The Red Lions will begin their jump into Ghim Moh at around 9:30am.

Just like in Bishan, spectators can stand a chance to win exclusive NDP memorabilia.

Here's the full guide to NDP celebrations this year:

Top image from NDPeeps on Facebook.

