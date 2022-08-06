Red Lions performing free-fall jumps at Bishan & Ghim Moh on Aug. 7, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
One of the highlights of the National Day Parade (NDP) is the Red Lions.
Apart from performing free-fall jumps during the parade itself, the SAF parachute team will also be doing free-fall jumps over two heartland locations on Aug. 7.The free-fall jumps in the heartlands are free, non-ticketed events.
According to Pioneer, a total of 14 Red Lions will be landing at these sites: Seven jumpers at Bishan and seven jumpers at Ghim Moh.
Open field next to Bishan MRT station
Emcees will be on site from 8:40am.
The Red Lions will begin their jump into Bishan at around 9am.
Spectators can stand a chance to win exclusive NDP memorabilia.
Open field opposite Ghim Moh Market
Emcees will be on site from 9:10am.
The Red Lions will begin their jump into Ghim Moh at around 9:30am.
Just like in Bishan, spectators can stand a chance to win exclusive NDP memorabilia.
Here's the full guide to NDP celebrations this year:
Top image from NDPeeps on Facebook.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.