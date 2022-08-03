Back

Sungei Buloh visitors witness python hunting fruit bats & squeezing the life out of one

Nature is wild.

Nigel Chua | August 03, 2022, 03:52 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A group of visitors to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Aug. 1 were witnesses to a literal cold-blooded killing.

The killer, a reticulated python, had been hunting for its meal and managed to catch two fruit bats.

The python proceeded to wrap itself around the bats, tightening its coils around the bats to subdue them — as pythons are known to do.

GIF from video by Robbin Tan.

The snake eventually released its prey, but the smaller of the two bats did not survive.

The bats' ordeal was captured by nature photographer Robbin Tan, who posted photos and videos on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on Facebook.

Ambush from the ceiling

Tan shared that the python had climbed up into the roof of a building where the bats were sleeping.

Photo courtesy of Robbin Tan.

The python crept slowly toward the bats before lunging and grabbing them.

GIF from video by @yan_wildlife_adventures on Instagram

Tan said the python then dropped from the roof while holding onto its captive prey, and fell onto a metal signboard below.

It then proceeded to constrict the bats, remaining on the signboard as the group of visitors watched some distance away.

Tan captured a photo of one of the bats writhing and screaming while in its predator's clutches:

Photo courtesy of Robbin Tan.

Snake abandons meal

After about seven minutes, Tan said, the snake eventually abandoned its prey.

GIF from video by Robbin Tan.

The larger of the two bats appeared to be alive as the snake slithered away, but the smaller bat did not survive the encounter.

Photo courtesy of Robbin Tan.

Tan suspects the snake could have abandoned its prey for a few reasons.

Tan recalls that a group of around six people had gathered to watch the scene unfold, and does not rule out the possibility that the snake bolted out of fear.

Nonetheless, he says the group "kept their distance throughout", and felt that the group's behaviour in watching from a distance was not "out of line".

"No one made an attempt to get any closer to the snake," he said.

Thus, he speculates that the bats' struggle could have caused the snake to give up, that the snake could have been hurt by its fall of about three metres from the roof, or that the snake's position on the signboard was too awkward for it to consume the bat.

"Who are we to control these animals?"

"It's important that we do not try to interfere with such natural processes, despite how much we might sympathise with the pitiful sight of the prey," wrote Tan in his post.

He added: "Who are we to control what these animals can consume and what they cannot?"

Top photo courtesy of Robbin Tan

Raging fire at Blk 92B Telok Blangah St 31 unit on 11th floor, SCDF douse flames from corridor

The fire was raging when SCDF arrived.

August 03, 2022, 03:10 PM

Part of concrete canal at Tampines turned into naturalised river with rain gardens & lookout decks

Around 1km of the canal, along one bank at Tampines Eco Green, was naturalised.

August 03, 2022, 02:57 PM

S.H.E's Hebe Tien accused by Chinese nationalists of being ‘pro-Taiwanese independence’ for eating pasta

You read that right.

August 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

Tsai Ing-wen presents Nancy Pelosi with medal of honour, says Taiwan won't back down in face of military threats

China announced live-fire drills in the waters around Taiwan shortly after Pelosi landed.

August 03, 2022, 01:38 PM

5 businesses recently found to have used upcoming GST hike as excuse to raise prices: Gan Kim Yong

There were no repeat complaints after the feedback about these businesses were addressed, Gan wrote.

August 03, 2022, 01:30 PM

Higher demand, fewer private hire drivers caused fare surge & booking difficulties: S Iswaran

The number of active PHC and taxi drivers have fallen by 18 per cent since January 2020.

August 03, 2022, 12:46 PM

Land reclamation at Changi Bay to start by end-2022, near-threatened eagle & dugong feeding trails observed nearby

All mitigation measures recommended will be implemented.

August 03, 2022, 12:06 PM

Hwa Chong counsellor who shared anti-LGBTQ+ content to students suspended from all duties

Pending further investigations.

August 03, 2022, 11:51 AM

River Valley High School 'an even more closely-knit caring community' 1 year after incident: Chan Chun Sing

Chan said the measures to improve mental health among RVHS students and staff have had a positive impact.

August 03, 2022, 11:32 AM

S'pore wins 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze in badminton mixed team event

Another medal.

August 03, 2022, 11:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.