Back

Famous Joo Chiat coffee shop Poh Ho Restaurant shuts down after 40 years

Gone.

Belmont Lay | August 31, 2022, 04:03 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Poh Ho Restaurant, a famous coffee shop in Joo Chiat that has been around for 40 years, has ceased operations as its last day was on Aug. 30, 2022.

Its impending closure was previously reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The relatively small coffee shop at 7 Crane Road only has four stalls that sell prata, Malay food, wanton noodles, economic rice, and drinks.

Some of the stalls that have been in business there for 20 to 30 years have moved away.

The coffee shop used to house the Famous Crispy Prata Indian Muslim Food, which relocated to Tin Yeang Restaurant in 2018, and is known as Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata.

No one wants to take over

The property is owned by an elderly woman, whose husband opened the eatery in 1982, and her three sons subsequently took over the coffee shop's operations.

The eldest son, 65, whose surname is Zhao, told Shin Min that the decision was made to close the premises after consulting with his siblings and mother.

They decided to retire.

The brothers were unable to find other interested parties to take over the running of the business, and their own children were reluctant to oversee this responsibility.

The coffeeshop was named after the siblings' great-grandfather, it was also reported.

Zhao said: "Our children are unwilling to take over the coffee shop. It is too hard and too tiring."

Regular customers have expressed their sadness, but Zhao said he felt that it was not worth prolonging the pain of closing down.

After all, it is just a business, and one should rest when one is tired, he said.

Mei Wei Curry Vegetable Rice is reportedly planning on moving to Old Airport Road Food Centre, after operating in Poh Ho Restaurant for 30 years.

There is no word regarding where Hock Thye Noodle House, which sells wanton noodle, is moving to.

Top photos via Shawn Yuen, KG Lin/ Google Maps

Security officer assaulted in S'pore condo by resident who was allegedly drunk

Police are investigating.

August 30, 2022, 11:19 PM

Jack Neo & Mark Lee join forces for CNY 2023 movie which has something to do with durians

Neo apparently started working on the film in "March or April" 2022.

August 30, 2022, 10:35 PM

Chinese actor accused of domestic violence by wife says he is 'finally free’ & will not be ‘threatened’

She also shared photos of the injuries she allegedly sustained from his attacks.

August 30, 2022, 10:20 PM

Joseph Schooling apologises for 'moment of weakness' after admitting to consuming cannabis

He wrote that he "demonstrated bad judgement" after going through a "very tough period".

August 30, 2022, 09:38 PM

Joseph Schooling confesses to taking cannabis, to be placed on supervised urine test regime for 6 months

Singaporean freestyle swimmer Amanda Lim was also caught with the same offence.

August 30, 2022, 09:19 PM

New University of the Arts S'pore, formed by LASALLE & NAFA alliance, to open in 2024

The school will offer an expanded range of programme offerings in fine arts, design, media arts, performing arts and arts management, as well as in new and upcoming areas in the applied arts.

August 30, 2022, 07:16 PM

I stopped giving my child pocket money in cash when he turned 7. Here's why.

It’s a lot simpler than you might think.

August 30, 2022, 06:56 PM

'Absolutely no regrets': 26-year-old woman joins Army, becomes officer despite hating school camps

She leads, she excels and she overcomes.

August 30, 2022, 06:00 PM

We recreated eating scenes from famous K-dramas at this Korean restaurant in Yishun

Food was yummy too.

August 30, 2022, 05:30 PM

Who is Andrew Tate? The self-help guru & misogynist, who now finds himself banned from social media

At the height of his infamy, Tate was being searched on Google more than figures like Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian.

August 30, 2022, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.