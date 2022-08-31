Famous Joo Chiat coffee shop Poh Ho Restaurant shuts down after 40 years

Poh Ho Restaurant, a famous coffee shop in Joo Chiat that has been around for 40 years, has ceased operations as its last day was on Aug. 30, 2022.

Its impending closure was previously reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The relatively small coffee shop at 7 Crane Road only has four stalls that sell prata, Malay food, wanton noodles, economic rice, and drinks.

Some of the stalls that have been in business there for 20 to 30 years have moved away.

The coffee shop used to house the Famous Crispy Prata Indian Muslim Food, which relocated to Tin Yeang Restaurant in 2018, and is known as Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata.

No one wants to take over

The property is owned by an elderly woman, whose husband opened the eatery in 1982, and her three sons subsequently took over the coffee shop's operations.

The eldest son, 65, whose surname is Zhao, told Shin Min that the decision was made to close the premises after consulting with his siblings and mother.

They decided to retire.

The brothers were unable to find other interested parties to take over the running of the business, and their own children were reluctant to oversee this responsibility.

The coffeeshop was named after the siblings' great-grandfather, it was also reported.

Zhao said: "Our children are unwilling to take over the coffee shop. It is too hard and too tiring."

Regular customers have expressed their sadness, but Zhao said he felt that it was not worth prolonging the pain of closing down.

After all, it is just a business, and one should rest when one is tired, he said.

Mei Wei Curry Vegetable Rice is reportedly planning on moving to Old Airport Road Food Centre, after operating in Poh Ho Restaurant for 30 years.

There is no word regarding where Hock Thye Noodle House, which sells wanton noodle, is moving to.

Top photos via Shawn Yuen, KG Lin/ Google Maps