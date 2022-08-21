Masks to be optional indoors in S'pore, except on public transport & in healthcare settings: PM Lee

Wearing masks both outdoors and indoors will be made optional, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the National Day Rally on Aug. 21.

There will be exceptions to this new policy, however.

Masks will still be required in public transport, where people are in prolonged close contact in a crowded space, and in healthcare settings like clinics, hospitals, as well as residential and nursing homes, where there are vulnerable persons, he added.

He called on the public to not take off their masks yet however, but to wait for a more detailed announcement from the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF).

PM Lee: Situation is stabilising

PM Lee noted that the requirement to wear masks indoors is just one of two Safe Management Measures (SMMs) that remain in place, with the other being the requirement to be vaccinated for high-risk settings such as large events and dining in at food and beverage venues.

The prime minister added, "With our situation stabilising, we will reduce the mask requirements further to prevent people from getting tired."

He pointed out that the mask mandate has affected schools in particular.

"Children do need to be able to see the facial expressions of their teachers and of each other. You have to learn to read faces...Its crucial for their learning and development," he said.

Top photo by shawnanggg via Unsplash