PM Lee: Unity 'key to S'pore's survival' amid geopolitical conflict & economic challenges

In his National Day message on the eve of Singapore's 57th National Day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that staying united is "key to Singapore’s survival" amid the geopolitical tensions happening around the world, and a challenging economic situation.

PM Lee recorded his National Day message at Gardens by the Bay. It was broadcasted live on Monday (Aug. 8) evening.

He talked about the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the current geopolitical environment we're in, as well as the economic challenges that we will continue to face.

Battling Covid-19

In the last two-and-a-half years, Singapore, alongside the rest of the world, has been battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after "many ups and downs", Singapore is now in a "much better position", said PM Lee.

"Our population is highly vaccinated, and well protected. Our hospitals and clinics are still busy, but not overwhelmed. Despite the recent surge in cases, we have been able to avoid tightening measures again."

PM Lee explained that the key to Singapore's success in handling the pandemic has been "the high level of trust in our society".

"Singaporeans trusted your Government, and followed its advice. You accepted and complied with difficult but necessary Safe Management Measures. You stepped forward to get vaccinated when your turn came. But above all, Singaporeans trusted one another. We all practised personal and social responsibility. We did the right thing even when no one was checking. We supported and took care of fellow citizens, contributing hand sanitisers in lifts, and delivering food packs to those quarantined at home. Our mutual trust in one another made all the difference."

PM Lee added that although the pandemic has been "the test of a generation", Singaporeans have emerged stronger and more united.

"This unity is crucial as we move forward beyond Covid-19," he said.

Geopolitical tensions

PM Lee subsequently addressed the geopolitical conflicts happening around the world, and the implications for Singapore.

He noted that relations between the U.S. and China are "worsening", with intractable issues, deep suspicions and limited engagement between them.

This is "unlikely to improve any time soon", and miscalculations or mishaps can "easily make things worse", said PM Lee.

PM Lee also touched on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how it has "profound implications" for the world and for Singapore.

He explained:

"First, it has set Russia, a nuclear power, bitterly against many states, especially the U.S. and the [North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)] countries. The hostility is deep, and will not be resolved easily. Second, the invasion violates fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity under the United Nations Charter. This is particularly vital to Singapore, because these principles underpin our security, and even our existence. Third, war in Europe will affect regional security in the Asia-Pacific. Already it has further strained China’s relations with the U.S., and with America’s partners in Asia. Singapore will be buffeted by intense rivalry and tensions in the region around us."

To deal with the challenges happening in the world, PM Lee said that staying united is "key to Singapore's survival".

"We must look to our total defence, and maintain a strong and credible SAF and Home Team. We must also brace ourselves and be psychologically prepared that in the next decades our region may not be as peaceful and stable as it has been thus far."

Rising cost of living

PM Lee then talked about the economic challenges that Singaporeans will continue to face.

"Even though our economy has emerged strongly from the pandemic, the outlook has clouded considerably," he said.

"Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the pandemic had already disrupted supply chains, and inflation was already rising. But the invasion has aggravated both problems. Food and energy prices are rising all around the world."

PM Lee noted that the cost of living is "at the top of everyone's minds". He said that the Singapore Government is "doing everything necessary" to help Singaporeans cope with rising prices.

"We have announced multiple support packages, targeting assistance to those who need it most. Some measures have already been implemented, and more will be rolled out in the coming months. We have acted decisively to secure supplies of food and other essentials, diversifying our sources and building up adequate stockpiles. I am also glad to see that companies and community groups have initiated their own support programmes. By helping each other, Singapore can be stronger together."

PM Lee also said that the Government has tightened its exchange rate policy and strengthened the Singapore dollar to dampen imported inflation.

He added:

"The Government also stands ready to do more to help Singaporeans if things worsen. But the basic reality is that international economic conditions have shifted. The world is not likely to return anytime soon to the low inflation levels and interest rates that we have enjoyed in recent decades. Singapore’s deeper response to this shift must be to transform our industry, upgrade our skills and raise our productivity. Then our wages can go up higher than inflation, and Singaporeans can earn more in real terms year by year."

You can watch the National Day message here:

Top image via Prime Minister's Office, Singapore on YouTube.