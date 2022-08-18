Back

Pink Sweat$ performing in S'pore on Sep. 29, 2022

Concert season.

Fasiha Nazren | August 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

U.S. R&B and soul artiste Pink Sweat$ is bringing the Pink Moon tour to Singapore this September.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PinkSweat$ (@pinksweats)

The "At My Worst" singer will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Sep. 29, 2022.

Tickets range from S$98 to S$128, excluding booking fees.

You can see the seat map here:

Photo from Live Nation.

Presale for Live Nation members will be happening on Aug. 19, from 2pm to 11:59pm via this website.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Aug. 20, 10am onwards via:

Apart from Singapore, Pink Sweat$ is also set to perform in Manila, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Since his rise to fame, the singer has collaborated with acts like Alec Benjamin, Honne, Kehlani and members of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PinkSweat$ (@pinksweats)

Top image from @pinksweats on Instagram.

