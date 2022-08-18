Pink Sweat$ performing in S'pore on Sep. 29, 2022

U.S. R&B and soul artiste Pink Sweat$ is bringing the Pink Moon tour to Singapore this September.

The "At My Worst" singer will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Sep. 29, 2022.

Tickets range from S$98 to S$128, excluding booking fees.

You can see the seat map here:

Presale for Live Nation members will be happening on Aug. 19, from 2pm to 11:59pm via this website.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Aug. 20, 10am onwards via:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Apart from Singapore, Pink Sweat$ is also set to perform in Manila, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Since his rise to fame, the singer has collaborated with acts like Alec Benjamin, Honne, Kehlani and members of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN.

Top image from @pinksweats on Instagram.