First look: Pikachu-themed aircraft in S'pore with Pokémon inflight experience & merchandise

On Aug. 30, 2022, The Pokémon Company launched Pokémon Air Adventures in Singapore.

This comes after Scoot announced the Pikachu Jet TR in Singapore, which will launch on Sep. 9, 2022.

This is the first Asean airline outside of Japan to launch a Pokémon-themed inflight experience.

The Pikachu Jet TR is the first phase of the Pokémon Air Adventures, with the aim of encouraging international tourists to travel to Singapore.

This is what the plane looks like:

And this is what it looks like inside:

Passengers can also look forward to inflight amenities with Pokémon designs, including original merchandise like tote bags, lanyards, bucket hats and a collector's edition of the aircraft model.

A selection of specially-curated Japanese inflight meals has been prepared for the launch of Pikachu Jet TR.

These meals will be available for the coming two quarters and can be pre-ordered.

Pikachu weekend

A special Pikachu Weekend will be held in Singapore from Nov. 18 to 20.

This includes a night show held at Marina Bay.

There is also the "Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore" event, which will be held at Gardens by the Bay.

Tickets can be purchased at the main site at Gardens by the Bay, where Maractus, the grass-type and cactus-like pokémon, will appear in the wild.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, users will be able to encounter Shiny Purrloin, the dark-type feline pokémon.

From November 2022 for over one year, players can also spot Pikachu roaming about in a purple t-shirt.

Top image from The Pokémon Company and Scoot.