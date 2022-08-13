Back

Staff in NParks uniforms remove huge python found under Mercedes

Sssss.

Sulaiman Daud | August 13, 2022, 01:06 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's easy to forget that we Singaporeans share our island with creatures of the animal kingdom, but every now and then we get an encounter that reminds us of other four-legged inhabitants.

Or in this case, no legs at all.

Snake under a car

A video shared on Facebook group "District Singapore" on Friday, Aug. 12, shows a red Mercedes Benz suspended in what looks like a car auto shop.

Two men in the dark green uniforms of NParks staff work together to tug the snake out from underneath the car, while a third man in a green t-shirt looks on, while also appearing to film the scene on his phone.

Screenshot from District Singapore.

The snake, which looks like a reticulated python, eventually falls to the floor, startling the onlookers.

One of the NParks staff tries to grab hold of the python near the head but it bites his gloved hand instead.

Fortunately, the staff, who remains calm, does not appear to be injured.

Screenshot from District Singapore.

He wriggles his hand out of the glove, with the python still biting on it, and the two staff manage to place the reptile into a bag.

Screenshot from District Singapore.

According to NParks:

"Snakes are generally shy creatures and will usually try to slither away from humans. Snakes are generally not aggressive and will not attack unless they are disturbed or provoked. If you do see a live snake, do keep calm and keep a safe distance.

If you come across snakes in persisting in a public area or in your property, please call NParks’ 24hr Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600, and we will assist."

You can see the video below:

Mothership has contacted NParks for comment.

Top image from District Singapore Facebook.

S'pore's Chineseness makes Asean nations suspicious: Former foreign affairs minister George Yeo

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 13, 2022, 12:11 PM

S'porean left frustrated after Jetstar cancels flight twice & refuses to provide cash refund

Jetstar said that she could only obtain a voucher credit instead of a cash refund, as the voucher had been the mode of payment utilised for the flight, before its second cancellation.

August 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

S’porean pastry brand launches exclusive Disney-themed mooncakes from S$27.20 for early bird orders

Great for gifting friends and family.

August 13, 2022, 11:59 AM

American breakfast eatery Clinton Street Baking Company closing in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2022

Farewell. :(

August 13, 2022, 11:42 AM

4 neglected items in your home you probably didn’t know you need to wash more often

How often do you wash these items?

August 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'pore CEO: I'm proud to live in the same HDB flat I bought 23 years ago

"I cannot imagine living elsewhere."

August 13, 2022, 09:30 AM

M'sian, 29, explains how his 23-year-old refurbished Proton still working fine & saving him money

Very practical.

August 13, 2022, 05:08 AM

Drop off non-perishable food for Food from the Heart charity at Queenstown Stadium drive-thru on Aug. 14

Time to give back to society.

August 12, 2022, 06:54 PM

If you're not getting a S$700 GST voucher, who is? And why does your home's 'annual value' matter?

Explaining the August 2022 GST voucher.

August 12, 2022, 06:45 PM

Johnson & Johnson to stop talc-based baby powder from 2023, will use cornstarch-based product

In North America, the talc-based product has been plagued by asbestos contamination claims since 2018.

August 12, 2022, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.