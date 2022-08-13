Back

S'porean woman, 21, dies after Phuket car accident, 7 others injured

The driver was found unconscious at the scene and succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital.

Lee Wei Lin | August 13, 2022, 10:45 PM

A Singaporean woman has died after being involved in a traffic collision in Phuket, Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post on Aug. 13, a 21-year-old was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris on Aug. 12 when it collided with a small tour bus.

Seven others were injured in the crash.

Four Singaporeans, two Thai nationals & South Korean injured

Those injured include four passengers in Ho's car, identified as Singaporeans aged 21 to 66, according to an earlier version of the Bangkok Post's article.

Two Thai nationals, a 32-year-old bus driver and a 43-year-old tour guide, along with a 41-year-old South Korean tour guide, were also injured.

What apparently happened

Authorities were alerted to the crash at about 10:50pm on Aug. 12.

When they arrived at the Patak Road in tambon Karon, they found a "badly damaged" Toyota Yaris, along with a small tour bus with a broken windscreen.

Both vehicles had Phuket licence plates.

The Bangkok Post wrote that preliminary investigations showed that the driver lost control of the car when travelling downhill, causing it to hit the bus.

The driver was found unconscious at the scene and was conveyed to the hospital. She succumbed to her injuries en route.

She, along with the other seven injured in the crash, was reported to have been rushed to Chalong and Vachira Phuket hospitals.

Thai police are in the midst of investigating the exact cause of the crash.

ST quoted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who said that a team from the Embassy in Bangkok are in Phuket to provide consular assistance and expressed their condolences and their hopes for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Top photo from Warinthorn Choo-Singha on Facebook

