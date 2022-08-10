Back

Scammers allegedly posing as S'porean billionaire Peter Lim on Telegram & WhatsApp, police reports made

The real Peter Lim doesn't need to do this.

Belmont Lay | August 10, 2022, 05:01 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Police reports have been lodged after scammers allegedly impersonated Singaporean businessman Peter Lim and offered investment advice online.

The police confirmed with CNA on Aug. 10 that two reports were lodged on June 20 and Aug. 2.

The reports were lodged by Lim's staff, according to CNA.

What messages said

The alleged scammers were claiming to be Lim and offering stock trading advice and courses over multiple messaging platforms, such as Telegram and WhatsApp, a spokesperson for Lim said.

The name "Peter Lim" and a display photo of his face were used to send messages in Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups, screenshots of the conversations showed.

The account claiming to be Lim informed the chat group members of "must earn shares" that can be bought, and the provision of portfolio analysis.

via Office of Peter Lim

Lim's spokesperson said the posts "went viral very fast" with many people who know the 69-year-old billionaire notifying his office.

Chat groups with between 80 and 140 members were formed with messages in English and Chinese sent out to those inside.

One of the screenshots even showed another account using the identity of Joel Greenblatt, an American investor and adjunct professor at Columbia University, engaging in a conversation with Lim.

via Office of Peter Lim

Separately, a Mothership reader received the text from an account posing as Lim.

via Mothership reader

Multiple police reports have been lodged over the years in 2016, 2017 and 2019 after other scammers allegedly posed as Lim or claimed he endorsed their investment strategies.

Top photos via Valencia FC & Office of Peter Lim

James Dyson receives Public Service Star award for contributions to S'pore's economic growth

Highest form of recognition for foreigners who have contributed to Singapore's economic growth.

August 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Funeral hearse at Woodlands carpark catches fire on National Day afternoon

The cause of fire is under investigation.

August 10, 2022, 04:24 PM

Woman initially upset about service calls for patience for Clementi Mall Swensen's employees with autism

"Don't jump the gun too quickly like myself," wrote Sindhu RK Johnson on Facebook.

August 10, 2022, 04:06 PM

Shopee M'sia deletes listing with pictures of young boys for 'masturbation material' after viral Twitter post

Shopee has responded to the tweet.

August 10, 2022, 03:47 PM

S'pore Democratic Party targets Sembawang in next General Election

Staking a claim.

August 10, 2022, 03:14 PM

M'sian man, 23, arrested after he allegedly fed 7-month-old baby with vape device as joke

He claimed the device was not working at that time.

August 10, 2022, 02:42 PM

49% of S'poreans want to travel to Japan: YouGov survey

In comparison, Malaysia came in at 26 per cent.

August 10, 2022, 12:45 PM

NDP Crying Man is secondary school teacher & community volunteer

He was overwhelmed with emotions while in the moment.

August 10, 2022, 11:35 AM

After heated argument, woman in Geylang blocks car with body, but fails to stop man from driving off

Don't try this.

August 10, 2022, 10:07 AM

Record rainfall floods Seoul, South Korea, at least 8 dead

Worst flood in a while.

August 10, 2022, 02:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.