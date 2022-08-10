Scammers allegedly posing as S'porean billionaire Peter Lim on Telegram & WhatsApp, police reports made

Police reports have been lodged after scammers allegedly impersonated Singaporean businessman Peter Lim and offered investment advice online.

The police confirmed with CNA on Aug. 10 that two reports were lodged on June 20 and Aug. 2.

The reports were lodged by Lim's staff, according to CNA.

What messages said

The alleged scammers were claiming to be Lim and offering stock trading advice and courses over multiple messaging platforms, such as Telegram and WhatsApp, a spokesperson for Lim said.

The name "Peter Lim" and a display photo of his face were used to send messages in Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups, screenshots of the conversations showed.

The account claiming to be Lim informed the chat group members of "must earn shares" that can be bought, and the provision of portfolio analysis.

Lim's spokesperson said the posts "went viral very fast" with many people who know the 69-year-old billionaire notifying his office.

Chat groups with between 80 and 140 members were formed with messages in English and Chinese sent out to those inside.

One of the screenshots even showed another account using the identity of Joel Greenblatt, an American investor and adjunct professor at Columbia University, engaging in a conversation with Lim.

Separately, a Mothership reader received the text from an account posing as Lim.

Multiple police reports have been lodged over the years in 2016, 2017 and 2019 after other scammers allegedly posed as Lim or claimed he endorsed their investment strategies.

Top photos via Valencia FC & Office of Peter Lim