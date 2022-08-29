Pillion rider on motorcycle in S'pore uses umbrella to shelter from rain because it works

If you think that all those who ride motorcycles are at the mercy of the elements, think again.

One person riding pillion on a motorcycle in Singapore was recently spotted using an umbrella in an unorthodox fashion to brave the inclement weather and protect oneself from getting sopping wet.

Shelter

A video posted to the Road.sg Facebook page showed a motorcyclist clad in normal gear including a helmet and jacket.

His pillion rider, however, had other plans.

In order to take shelter from the heavy rain and to avoid being pelted by the water droplets, the rider placed an umbrella directly in front of their face.

The video, shot from a passing car, garnered over 500 shares in less than a day.

Ingenious life hack or danger to motorists? There were differing opinions in the comments section.

Some found it a smart way to adapt to the situation, while others foresaw the possibilities of the umbrella flying off and causing harm to others on the road.

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB