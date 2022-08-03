Back

Ex-Antoinette chef to close Pang's Hakka Noodles on Aug. 31, 2022

Looking for a new location.

Fasiha Nazren | August 03, 2022, 04:52 PM

In July 2020, Hakka Pang a.k.a chef Pang Kok Keong opened Pang's Hakka Noodles, a stall that serves Hakka noodles and sides like fried wings and stuffed tofu soup.

Pang's Hakka Noodles started shortly after the closure of Pang's patisserie, Antoinette, in June 2020.

After almost two years of operation, Pang announced the end of the chapter for Pang's Hakka Noodles via an Instagram post on Aug. 1.

In the post, the chef shared that the ARC 380 outlet of Pang's Hakka Noodles has closed.

Meanwhile, the remaining outlet at Sprout Hub will operate till Aug. 31, 2022.

"We'll like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who've either came and ate our noodles or have ordered online. We're grateful for all your support these past 2 years from Tekka to Sprout Hub and ARC 380."

The post added that they will share a new location once it's "firmed".

In an interview with 8Days, Pang said he is currently looking for a new location to reopen the noodle stall.

Curry rice concept

In a series of Instagram stories, Pang has dropped hints that a new concept called Supercurry is "coming soon".

Supercurry's logo is similar to the logo of the popular streetwear brand Supreme.

8Days reported that the curry rice concept will open at a coffeeshop in Telok Ayer.

