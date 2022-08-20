Back

Elephant in Thailand rips keeper in half after being overworked in hot weather: Thai media

The average daytime temperature in the Phang Nga province can go up to around 32°C.

Lean Jinghui | August 20, 2022, 09:16 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An elephant in Thailand has reportedly ripped its mahout (elephant rider or keeper) in half after being overworked.

According to The Thaiger, the incident happened at a rubber plantation in the Phang Nga province, on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022.

Stabbed with tusks and ripped apart

Local police from the Takua Thung Police Station were informed of the keeper's death at 11:30am on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers were informed that Pom Pam, a 20-year-old male elephant, had ripped apart his keeper, 32-year-old Supachai Wongfaed, at the plantation.

Wongfaed's corpse was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood with Pom Pam standing over it, according to NextShark.

Local police told The Thaiger that the elephant had stabbed the man with its tusks several times before ripping his body in half.

Overworked and overheated

NextShark added that preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Pom Pam had been "forced" by Wongfaed to haul rubberwood at the plantation on the morning of the incident.

The police added that the hot weather might have made the elephant “go crazy,” implying that the conditions had caused the animal to attack its keeper.

Phang Nga Provincial Livestock officers were subsequently called to the scene to sedate Pom Pam, so that rescue workers could retrieve Wongfaed's body.

Background

According to Newsweek, elephants are considered both wild and domestic animals in Thailand.

The country's domestic elephant population is estimated at 3,800, out of which more than 2,700 were used in the tourism industry prior to 2020.

Although usually considered good-natured creatures, elephants can pose a danger to humans when they feel stressed, provoked or threatened.

In July, an elephant in Thailand had also attacked its owner after being forced to climb a hill for work, The Thaiger reported.

It was also believed that the elephant had been stressed from work.

Top images via ข่าวช่อง8/YouTube

M'sia teacher moved by students, 7, who helped peer with special needs use the restroom

How sweet.

August 20, 2022, 07:59 PM

S'pore family raising S$3 million for baby with rare neuromuscular disease

About S$218,000 has been raised so far.

August 20, 2022, 06:00 PM

Eat at these 25 F&B outlets to help Make-A-Wish S'pore grant wishes to critically ill children

Proceeds from selected dishes will be donated to the cause.

August 20, 2022, 04:35 PM

Eligible monkeypox cases in S'pore can isolate at home from Aug. 22, 2022

Currently, all confirmed cases recover at a Monkeypox Isolation Facility (MIF).

August 20, 2022, 04:33 PM

Jalan Besar freehold coffeeshop up for sale with S$28 million guide price

It has two stories.

August 20, 2022, 02:09 PM

Joanna Dong felt freedom to pursue her passion in music after mum said 'don't worry about me'

Joanna Dong, 41, has been in the music industry for almost 17 years. The veteran shares why she has never regretted that choice, and how she’s learnt to adapt as the industry changes.

August 20, 2022, 01:05 PM

S'pore photographer captures majestic Sambar deer posing under street lights

Not something you see every day.

August 20, 2022, 12:04 PM

Dr.Jart+ & The Shilla Duty Free giving away free NFTs from Aug. 10-31, 2022

How to own an NFT without paying for an NFT.

August 20, 2022, 11:59 AM

Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal opens at Marina Square Aug. 20, Bobo Cha Cha milkshake on menu

Second outlet.

August 20, 2022, 11:11 AM

Should aspiring S'pore citizens be assessed by a jury of ordinary S’poreans?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 20, 2022, 09:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.