3 men, aged 22-30, arrested after fight outside Orchard Towers, to be charged with rioting

The police have arrested three men aged between 22 and 30 after a fight broke out along Orchard Road outside Orchard Towers in the early hours of Sunday morning, Aug. 14, according to CNA.

The police were alerted to the fight at about 5.15am that morning.

Footage of the fight was posted on social media.

A group of men could be seen punching and kicking a man dressed in black.

Another group was seen kicking and stomping on a person on the ground.

"All the suspects involved had fled prior to the police’s arrival at the scene," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a Monday news release.

But officers established the identities of three men and arrested them through investigations and images from police cameras and close-circuit television cameras.

The arrested suspects, aged between 22 and 30, will be charged in court on Tuesday with rioting.

If convicted of rioting, they can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Two men, aged 20 and 30, who are believed to have been attacked and suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law," the police added.

