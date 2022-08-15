Back

More than a dozen people filmed brawling outside Orchard Towers

Several people could be seen attacking a single man during the brawl.

Matthias Ang | August 15, 2022, 12:26 PM

A brawl involving at least 12 people has taken place outside Orchard Towers.

A video of the incident was uploaded to the Facebook group SG Chinese Community on Aug. 14.

The video showed two fights taking place at the junction of Claymore Drive and Claymore Road.

On Claymore Drive, several people can be seen attacking a man, attempting to hit him repeatedly.

Meanwhile, on Claymore Road, a fight can be seen in the middle of the street beside a red car.

A few people can be seen kicking some others who appear to have fallen onto the ground.

It is unclear how the fight started.

According to the SCDF, they were alerted to a call for assistance near 400 Orchard Road at 5.15am on Aug. 14. They said their assistance was not required.

Mothership has reached out to the police for more information on the matter.

