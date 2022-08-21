Representatives from LGBT groups Oogachaga & Ready4Repeal in attendance at NDR 2022

This year's National Day Rally (NDR) was held at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central. It is the first time the Rally returned to its full scale, since Covid-19.

Among attendees at this year's NDR are Leow Yangfa, the executive director of LGBT community organisation Oogachaga, and Benjamin Xue, the co-founder of LGBT youth community group Young Out Here.

"We are so excited!"

Both Leow and Xue have been public about their support for the repeal of section 377A of the Penal Code.

Xue is also from the Ready4Repeal online movement which launched in 2018.

An Instagram Collab post by Oogachaga and Young Out Here on Aug. 21 indicated that Leow and Xue would be attending the NDR.

Young Out Here also commented: "We are so excited!"

Top photos via Oogachaga/IG and PMO/YouTube