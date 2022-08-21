Back

Representatives from LGBT groups Oogachaga & Ready4Repeal in attendance at NDR 2022

Cool.

Low Jia Ying | August 21, 2022, 07:46 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

This year's National Day Rally (NDR) was held at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central. It is the first time the Rally returned to its full scale, since Covid-19.

Among attendees at this year's NDR are Leow Yangfa, the executive director of LGBT community organisation Oogachaga, and Benjamin Xue, the co-founder of LGBT youth community group Young Out Here.

"We are so excited!"

Both Leow and Xue have been public about their support for the repeal of section 377A of the Penal Code.

Xue is also from the Ready4Repeal online movement which launched in 2018.

An Instagram Collab post by Oogachaga and Young Out Here on Aug. 21 indicated that Leow and Xue would be attending the NDR.

Young Out Here also commented: "We are so excited!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oogachaga (@oogachaga)

Related story

Top photos via Oogachaga/IG and PMO/YouTube

Definition of marriage as man & woman will be constitutionally protected against court challenges: PM Lee

Most Singaporeans want to maintain current family and social norms, according to the Prime Minister.

August 21, 2022, 08:49 PM

S'pore to repeal section 377A, decriminalising sex between men

The government will also amend the Constitution, to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged in court.

August 21, 2022, 08:38 PM

Bullying not acceptable & has no place in schools: MOE

An MOE spokesperson said schools will also mete out appropriate disciplinary action to bullies, if necessary.

August 21, 2022, 08:16 PM

Masks to be optional indoors in S'pore, except on public transport & in healthcare settings: PM Lee

PM Lee said the Covid-19 situation is stabilising.

August 21, 2022, 08:10 PM

PM Lee: If S'pore doesn't 'stand firm' on Ukraine, no one will speak up for us if we are invaded

The prime minister also explained the positions of other Asian countries relative to Singapore.

August 21, 2022, 07:19 PM

Section 377A a 'highly sensitive & contentious issue', we must not allow it to divide us: PM Lee

The government will continue to uphold families as the basic building blocks of society, he said.

August 21, 2022, 07:05 PM

S'porean hawker, 90, arrives 1am daily to work at his 47-year beancurd stall in Ang Mo Kio market

He is one of the oldest stall owners at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre.

August 21, 2022, 04:48 PM

7 S'poreans arrested in anti-drug operations in Boon Lay, Fernvale & Clementi

S$268,000 worth of drugs were also seized during the operations.

August 21, 2022, 04:48 PM

Search operations for man who allegedly fell into Pandan River called off, no signs of person

The search was called off after 4.5 hours.

August 21, 2022, 02:15 PM

3 people sent to hospital after tree falls near Ulu Pandan Community Club

Two of them were found trapped under the fallen tree.

August 21, 2022, 11:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.