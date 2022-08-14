Back

Ong Ye Kung shows off wushu moves with young students in viral TikTok video

Ong "Ye Wen" Kung.

Ashley Tan | August 14, 2022, 11:10 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung launched his TikTok account in March 2022.

Since then, he's been posting on various topics, ranging from Covid-19 updates to healthcare tips to snippets of his daily life.

Ong's latest video depicts him executing a series of wushu moves and has gone viral, garnering over 258,000 views.

In it, the 52-year-old shows off his balance and flexibility among other young and energetic wushu students from Wufang Singapore.

The martial arts montage is accompanied by some fancy special effects edits and a short chat with the students.

Ong then ends the video off with a piece of advice: "Sports, other than keeping us healthy, actually builds character. So keep on exercising and keep on doing what you love."

@ongyekung To keep fit, I decided to try my hands at Wushu, under the tutelage of a young shifu. #HealthierSG ♬ original sound - Will - Tiktoker

Reactions

Most commenters reacted with amusement and appeared impressed by the moves Ong whipped out, comparing him to Wing Chun master Ip Man.

Others praised the TikTok video's edits.

 Top photo from ongyekung / TikTok

Man, 39, who set fire to National Day flag decorations at Canberra arrested & charged for mischief by fire

The incident took place on Aug. 10.

August 14, 2022, 02:10 PM

Used car bought just 10 days ago for S$70,000 catches fire outside Old Airport Road Food Centre

SCDF shared that the fire had involved the engine compartment, and was quickly extinguished using one hosereel. 

August 14, 2022, 01:03 PM

Camel in Japan zoo dies of heatstroke as country hits record high temperatures

Rest in peace.

August 14, 2022, 10:41 AM

Times are changing, workers must adapt, & NTUC needs to do more now: Ng Chee Meng

An open letter to all Singaporean workers from NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng.

August 14, 2022, 09:23 AM

Workers' Party National Day dinner at Hougang draws estimated crowd of 1,400

Pritam Singh said that he is "proud of the party" and "proud of how quickly we came together as one".

August 13, 2022, 11:58 PM

S'porean woman, 21, dies after Phuket car accident, 7 others injured

The driver was found unconscious at the scene and succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital.

August 13, 2022, 10:45 PM

Glenn Yong vs Eleanor Lee: a 60-second summary of what's going on in the harassment case

Chronological recap.

August 13, 2022, 07:14 PM

Fugitive couple involved in alleged luxury goods scam arrived at JB hotel at 10:30pm, arrested at 3:15am

Big brother is watching.

August 13, 2022, 06:10 PM

Ong Ye Kung looks forward to a 'healthy contest' as SDP targets Sembawang in next GE

Ong added that SDP's decision was "not surprising" given their history of contesting for the GRC.

August 13, 2022, 04:49 PM

Orchard Towers clubs & bars to shut by May 2023, police say licences will not be renewed due to 'concerns'

12 commercial units are affected.

August 13, 2022, 03:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.