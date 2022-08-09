‘Grease’ star, Olivia Newton-John, dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John has died. She was 73.

News of her passing was reported by various major U.S. media on Aug. 9 (Singapore time).

TMZ reported that her husband, John Easterling, said she died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning, Aug. 8 (U.S. time) surrounded by family and friends.

Newton-John had battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, Variety reported.

A specific cause of death was not given though.

She was reported to have first been diagnosed with cancer in 1992.

According to TMZ, the disease went into remission but came back in 2013.

It went back into remission but returned again in 2017.

The majority of the latter half of her career was spent as an advocate for cancer patients and survivors.

Soared to fame with 'Grease'

Newton-John, who was British but raised in Australia, soared to international stardom as both a singer and movie star.

She made it big in 1971 with one of her songs, "If Not for You", and subsequently, "Let Me Be There" in 1973.

Her huge break came in 1978, when she starred opposite John Travolta in "Grease".

Her role as Sandy was iconic.

Several songs from the movie, "You're the One that I Want," "Summer Nights," and "Hopelessly Devoted to You", will forever be associated with her.

Her biggest hit was "Physical" in 1981, which stayed at number one for 10 weeks, breaking all records in the 1980s.

She remained an environmental and animal rights activist throughout her career, TMZ reported.

Top photos via Grease & Wikimedia