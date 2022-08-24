No more PCR test or SHN for non-fully vaxxed travellers entering S'pore from Aug. 29

Non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore do not have to undergo a seven-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival, the multi-ministerial taskforce (MTF) said in an update on Singapore's Covid-19 situation and measures.

These travellers will not be subjected to an exit-SHN Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test as well.

However, they will have to be tested negative on a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore.

This measure will kick in from Aug. 28, 2022, 11:59pm, the Ministry of Health announced.

Short-term visitors will continue to be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above will not be required to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore from Aug. 28, 11:59pm.

What if you test positive for Covid-19 before the travel?

Travellers who test positive should follow the host country's recovery protocols.

For travel to Singapore, those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should defer their travel plans and not board commercial flights or ferries, MOH advised.

They should only resume their travel when they have tested negative, and at least 72 hours from the time they first test positive.

