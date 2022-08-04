Japanese candy manufacturer retires Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour

You've probably eaten Hi-Chew candy before.

The sweet chewy chunks come in a variety of flavours, but if you're a fan of the green apple one, here's some unfortunate news.

The candy company behind Hi-Chew will be retiring its Green Apple flavour, which was first introduced in 1982.

Farewell

In fact, Japanese confectioner Morinaga will be stopping production of its 12-piece Green Apple packs by the end of August this year, reported Sora News.

This tragic revelation was shared in a series of videos on Morinaga's YouTube channel, showing a personified Green Apple Hi-Chew pack bidding farewell to consumers and to another Strawberry pack.

Although Hi-Chew's 12-piece pack might be no more, Sora News reported that the Green Apple flavour will still be available in assorted flavour packs.

There are also still a bunch of other flavours such as Mango, Watermelon and Cola for you to choose from.

Top photo from Giant Singapore website