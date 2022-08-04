Back

Japanese candy manufacturer retires Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour

After 40 years.

Ashley Tan | August 04, 2022, 01:50 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You've probably eaten Hi-Chew candy before.

The sweet chewy chunks come in a variety of flavours, but if you're a fan of the green apple one, here's some unfortunate news.

The candy company behind Hi-Chew will be retiring its Green Apple flavour, which was first introduced in 1982.

Photo from Giant Singapore website

Farewell

In fact, Japanese confectioner Morinaga will be stopping production of its 12-piece Green Apple packs by the end of August this year, reported Sora News.

This tragic revelation was shared in a series of videos on Morinaga's YouTube channel, showing a personified Green Apple Hi-Chew pack bidding farewell to consumers and to another Strawberry pack.

Although Hi-Chew's 12-piece pack might be no more, Sora News reported that the Green Apple flavour will still be available in assorted flavour packs.

There are also still a bunch of other flavours such as Mango, Watermelon and Cola for you to choose from.

Top photo from Giant Singapore website

Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Pasta for the people.

August 04, 2022, 02:00 PM

Charles Yeo expects 'long fight' in UK legal system as S'pore court issues warrant for his arrest

"Check out how long [WikiLeaks founder] Assange's legal battle was," said Yeo via Instagram Stories posted on Aug. 3.

August 04, 2022, 01:56 PM

Quan Yifong, 48, says she'll be staying off social media as she is 'slightly unwell'

The veteran host has also cut her hair for the sake of convenience while she recuperates.

August 04, 2022, 01:51 PM

S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, gives sneak peek of new house with swimming pool

New place to park her Lambo.

August 04, 2022, 01:35 PM

Police investigate 107 people, aged 13-74, for suspected unlicensed moneylending activities

Too young.

August 04, 2022, 12:13 PM

Man in China runs over girlfriend with car multiple times, gets arrested after she dies

They are reported to have had an argument before the incident happened.

August 04, 2022, 12:03 PM

Heineken launches new sneakers that contain real beer, only 7 pairs to be available in S'pore

Taking walking on water to the next level.

August 04, 2022, 11:22 AM

Johor hit by 'worst flash floods in 10 years' on Aug. 2 after 100mm rainfall within an hour

High tide of 3.3 metres also prevented floodwaters from draining out to sea.

August 04, 2022, 11:21 AM

Taiwan scrambles jets to warn away 27 fighter jets & other planes from China

A total of 22 of those Chinese jets were said to have crossed the median line separating Taiwan and China.

August 04, 2022, 03:02 AM

Man, 21, allegedly attacks man, 20, with scissors in Serangoon, takes woman, 21, with him to Punggol

Another case of attack with weapon in Singapore.

August 04, 2022, 02:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.