Back

Margaret Drive Hawker Centre at Dawson with 38 stalls now open

New cheap food places are always a cause for excitement.

Ashley Tan | August 02, 2022, 01:03 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre in Queenstown opened on Aug. 1.

Located at SkyResidences @ Dawson, the two-storey hawker centre was meant to be an alternative food option for those living in the area, following the closure of Tanglin Halt Food Centre.

The latter closed permanently on Jul. 31 after operating for the past 60 years, as it falls under the Housing Development Board’s (HDB) Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

A photo of a banner seen at the food centre before its closure encouraged people to visit the new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre instead, when it opens.

As Tanglin Halt Food Centre was located at 1A/2A/3A Commonwealth Drive, the two locations are a 15-minute bus ride apart.

Photo from Kodama Nezumitay / FB

38 stalls in total

According to a visitor to the hawker centre on the opening day, the place boasts a spacious and airy environment.

Photo from Philip Lim / FB

There are 38 food stalls, including Xin Ji Soya Sauce Chicken, Song Kee Seafood, Hakka Thunder Tea Rice, Alimah’s Kitchen, DJ Muslim Seafood & Satay, among others.

However, only 10 stalls were seen open in this initial stage.

Photo by Nyi Nyi Thet

Photo by Nyi Nyi Thet

The hawker centre also has what appears to be an automatic tray return station with a conveyor belt system.

Photo by Nyi Nyi Thet

Margaret Drive Hawker Centre

Address: 38A Margaret Drive, Singapore 142038

Top photo by Nyi Nyi Thet and from Philip Lim / FB

Cyclist who fell off bicycle when wheel got stuck in drain cover now suing PUB

He suffered multiple injuries, including injuries to his head and spine.

August 02, 2022, 12:46 PM

Celebrate NDP 2022 with your family: heartland carnivals, fireworks, Red Lions, aerial activities & more

In celebration of Singapore’s 57th birthday.

August 02, 2022, 12:00 PM

Man, 48, arrested for allegedly throwing object that produced smoke & loud bang at children at Jurong playground

The children said they don't know why the man did that.

August 02, 2022, 11:54 AM

Gov’t ‘open’ to idea of holding future NDPs at Sports Hub: Edwin Tong

The last time NDP was held at the Sports Hub was in 2016.

August 02, 2022, 11:38 AM

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ‘not accorded any privileges’ in S’pore: MFA

His Short Term Visit Pass was extended by another 14 days.

August 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

US kills Al-Qaeda terrorist who plotted 9/11 attacks with drone strike in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

A Biden Administration official said there was no indication civilians were harmed in the strike.

August 02, 2022, 10:36 AM

Charles Yeo, 31, wanted by S'pore police after flying to UK to seek 'political asylum' when he should've returned as per bail conditions

He was to return to Singapore on July 30.

August 02, 2022, 03:28 AM

M'sia now wants to export its oversupply of chicken to other countries

Would other countries still want that much chicken from Malaysia?

August 02, 2022, 02:15 AM

No evidence of community spread of monkeypox in S’pore from reported cases: MOH

11 of 45 local close contacts had exited quarantine, and none showed symptoms or tested positive.

August 01, 2022, 09:20 PM

Rental flats in Toa Payoh undergoing residential development, about 400 tenants affected

Tenants are expected to move out of their flats by Feb. 15, 2023.

August 01, 2022, 08:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.