NBCB opens 2nd outlet at i12 Katong, has new fish burger & pandan milkshake

Home-based business-turned-burger shop Nothing But Cheeseburger (NBCB) has opened its second outlet at i12 Katong.

The new outlet is located on the first floor of the newly-opened mall.

NBCB is known for its cheeseburgers, which you can get from

New items on menu

The opening of the new location also comes with the addition of two new burgers.

BLT (S$8.90)

Pretty self-explanatory, it is essentially bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between brioche buns.

WTF (S$9.90)

The WTF is NBCB's version of a fish burger, consisting of fried fish slices, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce sandwiched between brioche buns.

There's also the Pandan Milkshake (S$4.50), which is exclusively available at the i12 Katong outlet.

You can see the full menu here.

Started off as home-based business

Started off as a home-based business, NBCB is the brainchild of former full-time insurance manager Tommy Wong.

He started making his own cheeseburgers when his then-unvaccinated pregnant wife was craving nothing but a cheeseburger.

After further tweaking, Wong finally came up with a cheeseburger that he was proud to feed others.

In March 2022, NBCB graduated from a home-based business to opening its own outlet at Orchard Central.

NBCB @ i12 Katong

i12 Katong 112 East Coast Road, #01-17/30 Singapore 428802

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm, daily

Top image from NBCB.