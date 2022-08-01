Back

NBCB opens 2nd outlet at i12 Katong, has new fish burger & pandan milkshake

New burger is called "WTF".

Fasiha Nazren | August 01, 2022, 10:32 AM

Home-based business-turned-burger shop Nothing But Cheeseburger (NBCB) has opened its second outlet at i12 Katong.

The new outlet is located on the first floor of the newly-opened mall.

NBCB is known for its cheeseburgers, which you can get from S$11.90.

New items on menu

The opening of the new location also comes with the addition of two new burgers.

Photo from NBCB.

BLT (S$8.90)

Pretty self-explanatory, it is essentially bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between brioche buns.

WTF (S$9.90)

The WTF is NBCB's version of a fish burger, consisting of  fried fish slices, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce sandwiched between brioche buns.

Photo from NBCB.

There's also the Pandan Milkshake (S$4.50), which is exclusively available at the i12 Katong outlet.

You can see the full menu here.

Photo from NBCB.

Started off as home-based business

Started off as a home-based business, NBCB is the brainchild of former full-time insurance manager Tommy Wong.

He started making his own cheeseburgers when his then-unvaccinated pregnant wife was craving nothing but a cheeseburger.

After further tweaking, Wong finally came up with a cheeseburger that he was proud to feed others.

In March 2022, NBCB graduated from a home-based business to opening its own outlet at Orchard Central.

NBCB @ i12 Katong

i12 Katong 112 East Coast Road, #01-17/30 Singapore 428802

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm, daily

Top image from NBCB.

