NBCB opens 2nd outlet at i12 Katong, has new fish burger & pandan milkshake

Home-based business-turned-burger shop Nothing But Cheeseburger (NBCB) has opened its second outlet at i12 Katong.
The new outlet is located on the first floor of the newly-opened mall.NBCB is known for its cheeseburgers, which you can get from S$11.90.
New items on menu
The opening of the new location also comes with the addition of two new burgers.
BLT (S$8.90)
Pretty self-explanatory, it is essentially bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between brioche buns.
WTF (S$9.90)
The WTF is NBCB's version of a fish burger, consisting of fried fish slices, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce sandwiched between brioche buns.
There's also the Pandan Milkshake (S$4.50), which is exclusively available at the i12 Katong outlet.
You can see the full menu here.
Started off as home-based business
Started off as a home-based business, NBCB is the brainchild of former full-time insurance manager Tommy Wong.
He started making his own cheeseburgers when his then-unvaccinated pregnant wife was craving nothing but a cheeseburger.
After further tweaking, Wong finally came up with a cheeseburger that he was proud to feed others.
In March 2022, NBCB graduated from a home-based business to opening its own outlet at Orchard Central.
NBCB @ i12 Katong
i12 Katong 112 East Coast Road, #01-17/30 Singapore 428802
Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm, daily
Top image from NBCB.
