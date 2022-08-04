Heavy jam with possible 4-hour clearance expected at S'pore-JB Causeway this National Day long weekend

National Day falls on a Tuesday this year, which essentially means that many like-minded Singaporeans have applied for leave on Monday (Aug. 8) to celebrate a long weekend.

If you're planning to travel to Johor Bahru this long weekend, here's something you need to take note of.

Heavy traffic and delays from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), heavy traffic and delays are expected from Friday (Aug. 5) to Wednesday (Aug. 10).

Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

The wait to cross the land borders could take as long as four hours, which was the waiting time during the peak of the National Day long weekend in 2019.

"At the peak of the National Day long weekend in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait up to four hours before they were cleared through immigration," ICA said.

Peak hours to avoid

ICA added that travellers are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, and they should avoid the following peak hours:

Travellers departing from the Woodlands Checkpoint might also want to note that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has commenced upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar.

Booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Motorists can also get updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcast on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Top photo via Getty Images.