48% of S'poreans choosing to watch National Day parade & fireworks on TV or online: Survey

30 per cent of the citizens surveyed also said Singaporeans are becoming less patriotic.

Zi Shan Kow | August 03, 2022, 05:46 PM

What are your plans on National Day next Tuesday, Aug. 9?

According to a YouGov survey, 48 per cent of Singapore citizens are planning to catch the parade and fireworks on TV or online.

Almost half plan to stay home

YouGov is an international research data and analytics group headquartered in London.

The survey polled 1,051 adults in Singapore, 973 of which are citizens, about their plans on National Day.

46 per cent of surveyed citizens also plan to stay home and 30 per cent will be gathering with friends and family.

About 17 per cent said they will be watching the parade or fireworks outdoors.

More than one in 10 citizens said they do not plan to celebrate the occasion, and about 8 per cent said they will be attending the parade at the Floating Platform, going shopping, or visiting local attractions.

How patriotic are Singaporeans?

The study also asked citizens how patriotic they are.

In general, 60 per cent identified as being patriotic to some degree, while 27 per cent said they are neither patriotic nor unpatriotic.

Those who said they are not very patriotic or not at all patriotic accounted for 10 per cent of the citizens surveyed.

Between different age groups, only 6 per cent of the young adults respondents aged 18 to 24 said they are very patriotic, while about 20 per cent of respondents above 55 said the same.

Respondents aged 18 to 24 were also most likely to identify as being not very patriotic (16 per cent), while those above 55 were least likely to do so (4 per cent).

Are Singaporeans becoming more or less patriotic?

About half of the citizens surveyed also felt that Singaporeans’ level of patriotism has remained about the same.

Some 30 per cent said Singaporeans are becoming less patriotic, while 10 per cent believed Singaporeans are becoming more patriotic.

Celebrating National Day

Top images via NDPeeps/Facebook.

