Reusable bags made from last year's National Day banners & flags available for sale

Every National Day, people break out the huge banners and flags like these around Singapore:

It would be a waste if these beautiful artworks were to go to the incineration plants afterwards.

So, some creative minds at advertising agency DDB Group Singapore upcycled National Day flags and banners from last year into lovely reusable bags.

NDP banners & flags upcycled into bags

Each of these bags is sewn by less-privileged Singaporeans from Sembawang Family Service Centre's SOWERS Project, which aims to empower individuals who come from a disadvantaged backgrounds with new skills and avenues to earn supplementary income.

The bags will be sold at S$28 each via Lamppoststyle.com.

All profits from the sale of these bags will be donated to the National Library Board's (NLB) kidsREAD programme. The programme supports reading among children aged four to eight from less privileged families.

Each bag also includes a label bearing a QR code which leads to a list of curated NLB eResources related to Singapore and its National Day celebrations.

This initiative known as the LampPost Project has been going on and this latest edition is the sixth time.

Here are some bag designs that you may get:

Do note that all designs are unique and the bags will be distributed randomly.

For a sense of the bag size:

It is around 42cm (height) X 36 cm (length) X 13cm (width).

No delivery option

If you are interested in buying these bags, do note that there is no delivery option to reduce packaging waste.

Purchased bags can be collected at the Jurong Regional Library (JRL), from 12pm to 8pm on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, 2022.

Top images via DDB Group Singapore and Josiah Ng