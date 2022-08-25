Back

M'sian buys trolley full of Super Ring to troll Najib after he goes to jail, like how Najib trolled Mahathir

Super Rings of Power.

Tan Min-Wei | August 25, 2022, 06:24 PM

Former Malaysian prime minister, now convicted and incarcerated felon, Najib Razak, has caused yet another spike of popularity for the favourite childhood snack of many a Malaysian and Singaporean: Super Ring.

One ring to rule them all

In May 2020, Najib posted a picture of himself enjoying a pack of Super Ring while sitting in his gold curtained home. It came just after Mahathir, who had resigned from the premiership in February of that year, was sacked from the party he founded, Bersatu.

The caption reads:

"Heard some were fired?"

One ring to bring them all

Now Malaysians are finding some time to enjoy some schadenfreude at Najib's expense. To gravely misquote Hemingway: "Never send to know for whom the bell trolls, it trolls for thee".

Within the next two months, Najib was convicted on all seven charges in the SRC International misappropriation trial, and the opposition really pulled the ring out to troll Najib back, snacking on Super Ring themselves.

Here, former Defence Minister Mat Sabu and former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng shared a pack of Super Ring, although according to Says, Lim warns that Najib will likely troll them again for doing so.

&ab_channel=sepohonkayu

And in the darkness bind them

Najib has exhausted his appeals for that conviction, and has now begun his 12 year sentence.

But before it was confirmed, Malaysians on social media expressed scepticism that Najib would actually go to prison, wary that something, anything, would intervene at the 11th hour to prevent it.

One sceptic, even wagered that he would go buy 100 packets of Super Ring should he be proven wrong and Najib be sent to Sungai Buloh prison.

"If Najib enters Sungai Buloh, I will buy 100 packets of super rings and distribute them randomly to netizens."

But even though he was technically saved when Najib was imprisoned at Kajang prison instead of Sungai Buloh, he went ahead with his pact anyway, heading to a supermarket and filling a trolley with packets of Super Ring.

He said he would fulfil his promise by distributing the Super Ring the next day, which he did by heading to his office and handing them out. Most of his coworkers happily took the snack, although some were quite bashful to be filmed on camera.

Super Ring has become the snack of choice for Malaysian social media users to subtly mock the government's leadership, so quite understandably, Malaysian social media was filled with posts about Super Ring.

But perhaps none as ominous as this undated video of UMNO's Vice President and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob, and UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the latter of which is himself facing 47 charges of corruption, eating super ring together at a Barisan Nasional meeting.

@malaysiapolitics♬ original sound - 7173

The video was reposted on Aug. 23 and the most popular comment is simply this:

