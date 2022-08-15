Back

Tables of mookata diners at Golden Mile Complex interrupted after portable gas stove catches fire

Flame-grilled mookata.

Gawain Pek | August 15, 2022, 05:07 PM

Mookata has been a hot favourite among local diners for a while now, with mookata restaurants popping up almost everywhere.

However, for a group of diners at Golden Mile Complex on Sunday, Aug. 14, their mookata got a little too hot.

Portable gas stove turned into fiery centerpiece

A video posted to TikTok by user @gavinkwok77 showed a portable mookata gas stove engulfed in flames in the middle of a table.

The incident took place at a mookata eatery located in Golden Mile Complex.

In the video, diners, staff and passers-by can be seen reacting to the flames.

A person in black, presumably a restaurant staff, attempted to bring the fire under control by tossing a piece of cloth over it.

The cloth missed though, and ended up on the other end of the table while the flame blazed on strong:

mookata stove catches fire at restaurant in golden mile complex Video via @gavinkwok77/TikTok

A group of people can also be seen fiddling with what appears to be a fire extinguisher:

mookata stove catches fire at restaurant in golden mile complex Video via @gavinkwok77/TikTok

Passers-by turned their heads and stopped to catch a glimpse of the fire.

Other diners around also had to take a break from their meals:

mookata stove catches fire at restaurant in golden mile complex Video via @gavinkwok77/TikTok

A man in white eventually reaches for the black cloth, before the video cuts off.

Here's the full video:

@gavinkwok77Mookata on Fire♨️♨️♨️🆘♬ 完了芭比q了 - HanYang

Fire extinguished within a minute or so

For those wondering what happened after the video cuts off, Mothership contacted the restaurant, whose manager said the fire was eventually put out with a fire extinguisher.

It was extinguished within a minute or so, the manager added.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, the manager told Mothership.

An employee told 8world News that the fire started because the diners were unfamiliar with how to operate the gas stove.

Past incidents involving portable stoves left diners injured

Though the incident on Aug. 14 ended off without anyone getting hurt, such incidents do not always end well.

In 2015, a lady suffered third-degree burn injuries after a hotpot exploded while she was dining:

In 2020, a glass tabletop shattered at a mookata eatery, leaving two with minor injuries:

Top image via @gavinkowk77/TikTok

