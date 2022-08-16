Back

MOE teachers to get 5% to 10% salary increase from Oct. 1, 2022

Syahindah Ishak | August 16, 2022, 03:00 PM

Ministry of Education (MOE) teachers, allied educators, and kindergarten educators will receive salary adjustments from Oct. 1, 2022.

5 to 10 per cent increase

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 16), MOE said around 35,000 education officers, 1,600 allied educators and 800 kindergarten educators will receive a 5 to 10 per cent increase in their monthly salaries.

"This is to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive, and so that MOE can continue to attract and retain good educators," MOE explained.

According to MOE, salaries for teachers and allied educators were last reviewed in 2015.

Enhancements to Education Scheme of Service

From 2023, MOE will also make two enhancements to the Education Scheme of Service.

A new general education officer (GEO) 5A substantive grade will be created to "better recognise the valuable contributions of good-performing teachers in this grade who do not hold a key personnel (KP) appointment".

Examples of KP appointments include subject head or senior teacher appointments.

Currently, education officers who do not hold KP appointments and who would typically continue as classroom teachers can progress up to the GEO 5 substantive grade.

Meanwhile, those who hold KP appointments can be promoted to the senior education officer (SEO) substantive grades.

From 2023, MOE said non-KP education officers at the maximum salary point of GEO 5 substantive grade who meet the performance criteria for promotion can progress to GEO 5A and benefit from a higher salary ceiling.

Enhancements to retention plan

MOE will also enhance the CONNECT Plan, a 30-year retention plan for education officers where a flat rate quantum ranging from S$3,200 to S$8,320 is set aside for officers each year depending on their length of service, and payouts comprising a proportion of the money accumulated are given every three to five years of an officer's career.

From 2023, the CONNECT Plan will see an overall enhancement of about 20 per cent, MOE said.

MOE added in its press release: "Teachers are the core of our education system. Beyond these enhancements to the Education Scheme of Service, MOE will continue to provide opportunities for our educators to learn and develop throughout the course of their career."

"This includes providing in-service courses to help teachers deepen their content mastery and pedagogy, as well as exposing teachers to diverse experiences outside the classroom through external work attachments."

