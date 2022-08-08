37-year-old Toa Payoh Teochew-style bak chor mee stall selling for S$500,000

Do you have S$500,000 to spare? Do you want to buy a bak chor mee business?

Because if you do, you're in luck.

A well-known Teochew-style minced meat noodle stall in Toa Payoh has been put on sale by its owner, Li Huiping (all names in hanyu pinyin), 63.

The 37-year-old Lai Heng Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle business has no successor.

It has been in business since 1985.

The first-generation hawkers are quite done with the day-to-day running of the stall, according to Shin Min Daily News and 8 World News.

The second-generation hawkers are not keen as the business is taking a toll on their bodies.

The asking price for the recipe to take over the stall is S$500,000.

The stall was originally located at Block 85C Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, and later moved to Block 51 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, before settling at Block 73 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

It is jointly run by Li and his niece, as well as his eldest brother, second sister, third sister, and fifth sister.

Put up for sale in July 2022

In a July 3 Facebook post, the stall said it was time to move on and asked if there were any takers who would like to buy the business and carry on its legacy.

The post said: "After 37 years of serving our loyal customers, we have decided to pass the torch to new owners who are equally as passionate to serving our customers. We thank everyone who has joined us on this journey. If you’re interested in getting the recipe, please reach out to 96202074."

Health concerns

The owner's niece, Zheng Lishan, 49, said her uncle explained at a family meeting that he and his siblings were getting older and their physical strength were waning, so they wanted to slow down and choose to rest, according to Shin Min.

Zheng said: "Uncle is 63 years old this year. In addition, his health is not good. He has kidney and heart problems, so he only works two or three hours a day."

She has ruled out taking over the stall owing to health problems.

"I also have heart problems," she explained.

"My wrists and shoulders sometimes swell up, so I have to take anti-inflammatory drugs and need more rest."

Zheng's 33-year-old cousin, who has F&B background and started helping out at the stall five years ago, has said she is not interested in running the business.

Although she "can't bear" for the stall to be handed over to others, Zheng said her family members decided to prioritise their health as some of them have health problems too.

Top phots via Shin Min Daily News & 8 World News