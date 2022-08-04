Back

Foreign firms reminded by MHA to be careful in advocating for divisive issues like LGBT

Such matters are for Singaporeans to discuss, MHA added.

Matthias Ang | August 04, 2022, 03:59 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a reminder to foreign businesses following a statement by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which she asked leaders of the business community in Singapore to support the LGBT community.

Pelosi said in a statement that she had engaged with leaders of the business community and stressed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster strong economic growth across the region.

She added, "We asked for their (business leaders') support for the LGBTQ community in Singapore, as more American businesses are establishing and adding offices in Singapore."

MHA: LGBT issues are matters for Singaporeans to discuss

In response to media queries about Pelosi's statement, MHA said that while foreign businesses are free to promote diversity within their firms, they should be careful about advocacy on issues in Singapore which are potentially socially divisive, The Straits Times reported.

This includes issues surrounding the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, MHA pointed out.

"These are matters for Singaporeans to discuss and come to a consensus on how to move forward," the ministry added.

Background to remarks by Pelosi and MHA

Pelosi arrived in Singapore late on Jul. 31, starting the first leg of her visit to Asia.

On Aug. 1, Pelosi led a courtesy call at the Istana with a U.S. congressional delegation of five other congressmen from her Democratic party.

They met with President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Minster for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

They also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The day before Pelosi's arrival on Jul. 30, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that most Singaporeans do not want the current position of marriage being between a man and a woman to be changed, even though many of them agree that sex between men should not be a crime.

Such matters ought not to be discussed and decided in the courts but in Parliament, he added.

He also urged those in Singapore to avoid taking extreme positions on the issue and said that the way forward was to work out differences calmly for the sake of the country.

Top collage left photo from Minister of Home Affairs Singapore/Facebook, right photo via House Speaker Nancy Pelosi/Facebook

World's 1st Subway museum with 9 interactive installations & giant sub display opening in S'pore

Get a free cookie when you visit the museum.

August 04, 2022, 03:47 PM

Heavy jam with possible 4-hour clearance expected at S'pore-JB Causeway this National Day long weekend

Remember to go to the toilet before your drive.

August 04, 2022, 03:30 PM

M'sian MP says M'sia already lost S'pore as customer no matter when chicken export allowed again

Export market lost.

August 04, 2022, 02:48 PM

Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Pasta for the people.

August 04, 2022, 02:00 PM

Charles Yeo expects 'long fight' in UK legal system as S'pore court issues warrant for his arrest

"Check out how long [WikiLeaks founder] Assange's legal battle was," said Yeo via Instagram Stories posted on Aug. 3.

August 04, 2022, 01:56 PM

Quan Yifong, 48, says she'll be staying off social media as she is 'slightly unwell'

The veteran host has also cut her hair for the sake of convenience while she recuperates.

August 04, 2022, 01:51 PM

Japanese candy manufacturer retires Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour

After 40 years.

August 04, 2022, 01:50 PM

S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, gives sneak peek of new house with swimming pool

New place to park her Lambo.

August 04, 2022, 01:35 PM

Police investigate 107 people, aged 13-74, for suspected unlicensed moneylending activities

Too young.

August 04, 2022, 12:13 PM

Man in China runs over girlfriend with car multiple times, gets arrested after she dies

They are reported to have had an argument before the incident happened.

August 04, 2022, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.