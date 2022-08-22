Back

MCI & IMDA will not change policies on LGBT media content despite 377A repeal announcement

"Our content regulatory approach has to be sensitive to societal norms and values," wrote the ministry.

Sulaiman Daud | August 22, 2022, 02:23 PM

Despite the news that the government will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between gay men, the Ministry of Communication and Information (MCI) stated that it will not be changing its policies on media content.

On Aug. 22, MCI said that it reaffirmed the government's position that the repeal "does not mean that we are changing the tone of society. This position also applies to our policies on media content."

It added:

"MCI and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) regulate media content to protect younger audiences from age-inappropriate content, and at the same time enable mature audiences to make informed choices over a diverse range of content. Media content with higher reach and impact is subject to more stringent requirements.

To understand the community’s views, IMDA regularly consults its advisory committees, made up of members of the public from all walks of life, on specific titles as well as content guidelines and regulations.

Our content regulatory approach has to be sensitive to societal norms and values. We will continue to take reference from prevailing norms. LGBT media content will continue to warrant higher age ratings."

Existing guidelines

IMDA, a statutory board under MCI, regulates media content.

Under IMDA's existing guidelines for "nationwide managed transmission linear television services", it states:

"Films that depict alternative sexualities, e.g. homosexuality, should be sensitive to community values. Films that centre on alternative sexualities may be classified at highest rating of R21.

Non-explicit depictions of sexual activity between persons of the same gender may be featured at R21 rating."

For "homosexual theme or content as a sub-plot, if discreet in treatment and not gratuitous," shows may be given an M18 rating.

This bans any show with gay themes or content, even if not gratuitous, from free-to-air television, as it cannot broadcast material that exceeds a PG13 rating (under Part 2: Scheduling).

Subscription TV may provide content up to an M18 rating, provided that parental locks are available, and M18 content can only be broadcast between 10pm and 6am.

Buzz Lightyear given NC16 rating

A recent film aimed at a younger audience, "Buzz Lightyear", was given an NC16 rating for a scene depicting a kiss between two female characters who appear to be married and have a family together.

"The chairperson of (IMDA's) Films Consultative Panel, Cheryl Ng, said the NC16 rating was “appropriate”.

Ng said: “While it is an excellent animated film set in the U.S. context, Singapore is a diverse society where we have multiple sensibilities and viewpoints.”

“This being a children’s cartoon, a significant number of members felt that the overt depiction of same-gender marriage would warrant a higher rating."

Over in Malaysia, the Marvel movie "Thor: Love and Thunder" was banned due to supposed LGBT elements, although Malaysia’s Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin did not elaborate on what those elements were.

