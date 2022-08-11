Back

McDonald's at Queensway's Japanese-themed garden reopens after makeover

Who is she.

Ashley Tan | August 11, 2022, 02:08 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

West-siders in Singapore will be familiar with the zen vibes of the McDonald's at Ridout Tea Garden.

The cozy place was previously closed since mid-July for upgrading works.

It has since reopened on Aug. 5, so you can now enjoy your fries and burger with serene views of the Japanese-themed pavilion and surrounding greenery.

Revamped

When Mothership went down to the outlet on Aug. 11, the fast food restaurant sported a refreshed look with new tables and chairs, as well as a play area for kids.

Here's a peek at the outdoor dining area.

There is also a new McCafe. Additionally, the pavilion outside was also spruced up.

For those worrying about the previous inhabitants of the pond, fret not, they're still there.

Iconic location

According to a sign at the restaurant, the upgrading works at the Queensway outlet will continue till Aug. 19.

These works appear to be located behind the restaurant.

The McDonald's outlet was formerly called "Queenstown Japanese Garden", and the garden serves as a recreational and leisure spot for residents.

A fire in 1978, however, engulfed most of the original garden.

The Housing Development Board later rebuilt a new garden in 1980, which is the current Japanese-themed garden that includes a tea kiosk and a single-storey house pavilion, which is occupied by McDonald's.

All photos by Winson Toh

Cameraman, 49, behind NDP Crying Man also captured photogenic spectator at 2015 parade

Through his years of experience, Jamid has honed a certain instinct for when a "moment" is about to occur.

August 11, 2022, 08:04 PM

Unique packaging, interesting flavours & specially-handcrafted: 3 mooncake brands to check out in 2022

Mooncake season.

August 11, 2022, 07:59 PM

Military picture that shows a Chinese ship terrifyingly close to Taiwan is supposedly a fake

The Chinese ship appeared closer to Taiwan than it really was.

August 11, 2022, 07:11 PM

Are you lactose intolerant? Here’s why most Asians are.

Hint: It’s linked to both science and history.

August 11, 2022, 07:00 PM

Fugitive couple in luxury goods scam caught in JB, to face charges in S'pore

They went to Malaysia after fleeing to Thailand.

August 11, 2022, 06:53 PM

Seoul to ban basement homes seen in 'Parasite' movie after family dies while trapped in flood water

Such homes are usually rented out to people on low incomes and are known for their poor living conditions.

August 11, 2022, 06:37 PM

I waited at MBS for 12 hours to party with Jackson Wang at Marquee but it was worth it

He splashed water on me.

August 11, 2022, 06:35 PM

'Thor: Love and Thunder' banned in M'sia due to LGBT elements: M'sia minister

First time the reason has been given.

August 11, 2022, 06:15 PM

Grab launches new 9-storey HQ in S'pore, houses 3,000 employees & R&D centre

Grab celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

August 11, 2022, 05:59 PM

Revamped DBS building in Newton is fully powered by solar energy, plants on its facade house birds & butterflies

This is Singapore’s first net zero building by a bank.

August 11, 2022, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.