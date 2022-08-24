Businesses can encourage mask-wearing, but no law to require it once new rules kick in: Lawrence Wong

Face masks are only legally required at venues specified in the latest safe management measures (SMMs) announced on Aug. 24, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said in light of the updated restrictions.

In all other settings, mask-wearing is "optional", Wong added.

He was responding to media queries during the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) press conference on whether businesses, event organisers or employers can request for people to don masks on their premises after the latest SMMs go into effect next Monday (Aug. 29).

Under the new SMMs, mask-wearing will only be required in healthcare settings, public transport facilities, and when required by sector-specific regulators.

Mask-wearing at these places continue to be required as they are settings where vulnerable persons are more likely to be exposed, the MTF said.

Mask-wearing can be requested, but no law to require it

"Venue operators can encourage, they can advise. They may even want to say 'if you want to come to my venue, it's required otherwise no entry'. That's the prerogative of the venue operator", Wong added.

However, when operators do so, it is up to them to decide whether they can do it, because there is no "legal backing" under the new SMMs, Wong elaborated.

At the workplace, Wong said businesses and employers have the discretion to implement mask-wearing "from a workplace safety point of view".

Another scenario raised by the media was whether private hire drivers or taxi drivers can demand that their passengers don masks.

Wong emphasised that while the taxi driver can suggest or request, "there is no law to require" passengers to do so.

Details of such mask-wearing requests at venues will have to be worked out between the parties involved, Wong said.

For example, event organisers may, if there is a basis for them to do so, stipulate in event tickets that masks-wearing is required for their event, Wong shared.

Do what is "sensible" and "responsible"

Earlier during the press conference, Wong urged Singaporeans to continue to exercise personal and social responsibility despite the easing of SMMs.

He emphasised during the question and answer segment that although mask-wearing was now optional, Singaporeans should continue to do what is "sensible" and take "responsible" steps.

"If you're going to a crowded place, if you're a vulnerable person, it's best to just keep your mask on", Wong urged.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung reiterated this point, adding that even as Covid-19 becomes endemic, he hopes mask-wearing will continue to be practiced in certain circumstances, such as when people are sick.

"It will be a good long-term change in social habit", Ong said.

Top image via MCI