Man hangs from 11th floor Yishun HDB flat window to drink beer

A man was seen dangling outside the 11th floor HDB flat window on Aug. 31.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place at around 7am at Block 465A Yishun Avenue 6, a brand new block of flats.

The man is reportedly the homeowner of that unit.

Unit under renovation

According to the Chinese press, the man locked himself in his flat.

The unit was under renovation at that time.

It is understood that the block was so new that other residents have yet to move in.

The man, who was only wearing black shorts, then sat at the window with his legs dangling outside the unit.

He then caused a din for three hours.

At one point, he held onto to the window with one hand, while drinking beer with the other hand.

He was also seen climbing out of the window with his feet on the window sill, while his hands held on to the window pane.

SCDF kicked man back into unit

The Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene and deployed air cushions on the ground floor.

The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team was dispatched as well.

It was reported that the SCDF personnel managed to set up a netting and save the man by kicking him back into the unit.

The man was taken in by the police and brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the incident.

A renovation contractor told Shin Min that he visited the house to collect payment for some renovation work.

But he failed to get his payment in the end, and could not install the fixtures, as a result of the incident.

