Search operations for man who allegedly fell into Pandan River called off, no signs of person

The search was called off after 4.5 hours.

Low Jia Ying | August 21, 2022, 02:15 PM

Search operations for a man who was suspected to have fallen into the Pandan River were called after four and a half hours.

In response to queries from Mothership, SCDF confirmed that at about 6:50am on Sunday (Aug. 21), it received a call for a water rescue incident at the canal near Blk 291E Bukit Batok Street 24.

Upon SCDF's arrival, however, there was no sign of the person.

Canal near Block 291E Bukit Batok Street 24. Photo via Google Maps.

Man suspected to have fallen in

According to the account by a reporter from Lianhe Zaobao, a man was suspected to have lost his footing and fell into the Pandan River.

The reporter also noticed the presence of three fire engines, an ambulance, the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and about ten members of the public.

After no signs of the person emerged, SCDF resources then proceeded to the area near Blk 408 Pandan Gardens, where they conducted a visual search from the surface and on board a boat along the canal.

According to a nearby resident, SCDF vehicles were spotted along West Coast Road near Pandan Reservoir since 7am on Sunday.

Photo by Linda Ong.

Photo by Linda Ong.

The resident said that a boat was also deployed at around 10:30am.

Photo by Linda Ong.

Operations called off

Search operations were called off after about four and a half hours as there were no signs of the person, said SCDF.

At around 11:30am, the SCDF vehicles left the scene, according to the resident.

Photo by Linda Ong.

Top photos via Linda Ong

