Man, 39, who set fire to National Day flag decorations at Canberra arrested & charged for mischief by fire

A man who recently set fire to some National Day decorations has been arrested and charged.

Burned four flags

According to a press release, the police were alerted to a man burning the decorations around 115A Canberra Walk on Aug. 10, at around 1:30pm.

After conducting ground enquiries and using images from police cameras, police arrested the man six hours later.

The 39-year-old was subsequently charged in court on Aug. 12 with mischief by fire.

Court documents shared that the man had burned four flags and some decorations, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to Shin Min, he is also suspected to have been drunk at the time.

If convicted, he faces a fine and up to seven years in jail.

"The Police have zero tolerance against those who deliberately damage property and they will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the police said.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps streetview