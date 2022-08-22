Man, 31, dies from injuries more than 1 month after car he was in burst into flames at Bukit Panjang

A man succumbed to his injuries more than a month after the car he was driving went up in flames.

Video of the blaze was circulated online

The incident occurred on Jul. 3 in the wee hours of the morning at Petir Road.

A video, which was circulated on social media, was filmed from a nearby HDB block and showed a huge blaze engulfing a car in the parking lot below.

The camera zoomed in on a figure on fire stumbling towards the void deck of another block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at Block 216 Petir Road at around 4am.

When SCDF arrived, a car parked there was "fully engulfed in flames".

SCDF extinguished the fire using four compressed air foam jets.

Three other vehicles were also damaged by the fire. SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the police and SCDF, the male driver was conveyed conscious to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries at the time.

However, police told Mothership on Aug. 22 that the man died from his injuries on Aug. 11.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from SGFollowsAll / Telegram