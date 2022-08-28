Back

M'sian woman had affair after husband accused her of being infertile, became pregnant with other man's child

The couple was referred to counsellors.

Kayla Wong | August 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian woman, depressed that she was being accused by her husband for being infertile, had an affair and ended up getting pregnant.

A Malaysian doctor, taking to Twitter to recount the encounter he had with the woman, said she was 32 years old when she came to see him, and she had been married for five years.

The tweets were posted two years ago on Oct. 7 but the incident had recently surfaced again after Malaysian Chinese media, such as Sin Chew Daily, picked it up.

The woman had gone to him for an abortion, but as he assessed both her and her baby to be healthy, he did not proceed with the procedure.

He added that on top of the accusations that she was barren, the woman's husband had not been tested for his fertility. Amid depression and stress about her situation, the woman turned to an affair, which then led to the accidental pregnancy.

It's not known what happened to the couple afterwards as the doctor did not see either of them after referring them to counsellors.

Top image via @Dr_Ahmad_RZ/Twitter & @the_heaven_girl/Unsplash

Advertising guru Pat Law: Repeal of 377A a move forward, opens doors for future LGBTQ+ folks to come out

Pat Law realised that she liked girls when she was 15. She reflects on how she came out to her mum and how it taught her that with the repeal of 377A, change can happen, but over time.

August 28, 2022, 07:45 PM

Woman barged into Jewel Changi store, smashed items & dragged manager out by her hair

Traumatising.

August 28, 2022, 06:50 PM

15 years in the making: ‘accidental activist’ Alan Seah's long journey to the repeal of 377A

Seah has been a driving force behind some of Singapore's most prominent LGBTQ+ movements.

August 28, 2022, 06:48 PM

The Original Vadai opens new outlet at Geylang Serai market

Yum.

August 28, 2022, 06:42 PM

S'pore couple burgled of newly bought Rolex watches on last day of Europe honeymoon

Oh no.

August 28, 2022, 06:32 PM

Car suspended over drain along Admiralty Road after road accident

A person sustained minor injuries.

August 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

More than 8 juvenile sharks found dead in S'pore waters

All of the sharks had damage to the gill area.

August 28, 2022, 03:32 PM

Yishun porridge shop accused of obstructing HDB walkway with cardboard boxes & clothes racks

Residents living in the block are worried about the items being a fire hazard.

August 28, 2022, 03:31 PM

M'sian army apologises for breakdowns of tank & prime mover in KL roads over past 2 days

They assured the public that this will never happen again.

August 28, 2022, 01:46 PM

S'pore woman, 56, puts mannequin head outside HDB flat to scare neighbour into keeping quiet

It did not work.

August 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.